Katy Perry Enjoys 'Daisies' Remix And Shows Off Her Baby Bump; Watch Video

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom had recently revealed that the two are expecting a baby soon. They have been very vocal about how much the two are looking forward to becoming parents. Katy has recently shared a new video of herself that shows her excitement for their upcoming baby.

Katy Perry reveals baby bump on Instagram

Katy Perry recently took to her Instagram profile to share a small video of herself. In the video, the singer can be seen grooving to the remix version of her own song, Daisies. Perry also flaunts her baby bump as she is seen dancing with a toothbrush in her mouth. The singer was seen in an olive green dotted dress with white daisy print and an olive knotted head wrap.

Perry first announced her pregnancy in the music video of her song called Never Worn White where she was seen in a white gown and her baby bump was visible for the first time. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been one of the most loved celebrities couples of this time.

The two have a massive fan following that never refuses to shower love on the two. The fans really enjoy watching the two since they made their relationship public. The duo has also been looking forward to trying to tie the knot which has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

More about Katy Perry

Katy Perry recently revealed the official music video for her song, Never Worn White. The video of the song was also released together. In the video, Perry can be seen wearing a white dress and an elaborate dress of flowers as she sings the song. Towards the end, Katy Perry reveals her baby bump for the first time. The song was a total hit and the video managed to garner around 10.5m views on YouTube after just 24 hours of release.

Katy Perry has also managed to win the hearts of the Mumbaikars not just with her social media posts but with her last live performance. She was also featured on Vogue India’s January issue. The pop singer returned to the city after seven years and along with her performance, she managed to fulfil her some of her business commitments which include a magazine photoshoot.

The American star was clicked with a stylish background with a typical Mumbai theme to it. The set is covered with marigold flowers while having a Mangal Mewad ice cream cart, that is a city favourite, as a very prominent figure in the background.

