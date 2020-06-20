Bhangra MEETS Disco-Funk! Montana Tucker Grooves To Punjabified Katy Perry Track; Watch

Rising international pop sensation Montana Tucker has shared a dance video to kickstart the weekend with a peppy upbeat mix of bhangra and funk. In the latest episode of her dance videos Behind The Dance, Montana Tucker has collaborated with choreographers Shivani Bhagwan and Chaya Kumar, who have co-founded and started the dance company 'BFUNK' in the US, for a fusion dance of a Punjabi bhangra track and Katy Perry's disco-funk hit song Feels. The cool bhangra steps in the dance are sure to make you want to join them in the funk.

Have a look:

Read | Video of Punjab police performing Bhangra to spread awareness about COVID-19 wins internet

With more than 3.8 million followers on TikTok and more than 2.5 million followers on Instagram, Montana Tucker is practically a social media expert. She is a singer, songwriter, dancer, actress, social media mogul, and philanthropist from South Florida and has recently worked with Pitbull's Mr. 305 Records for her debut single Hola. The 27-year-old launched her modeling career at the age of 8 and her dancing career at the age of 13 when she performed as a backup dancer for Ashanti and Ashley Simpson.

Read | Kajol does the bhangra as she thanks fans for showering love on the 'real & reel me'

Bhangra, a dance form hailing from the state of Punjab in India, has quickly made a name for itself in the dance world. So You Think You Can Dance, Dancing with the Stars, and numerous television sitcoms have featured this style with its grandiose movements, and upbeat hops. With the fusion of Indian and Western styles becoming more popular, Shivani Bhagwan and Chaya Kumar became inspired to initiate the Bhangra Funk movement. Punjabi music with a Hip Hop twist is quickly making its way to mainstream music and dance to create Bhangra Funk, which combines elements of Hip Hop and traditional Bhangra moves.

Read | Watch: Kriti Sanon teaches mother Geeta Sanon dancing, Nupur calls it 'Punjabis hip hop'

BFUNK is now a world-renowned dance company grounded in Indian and Western dance. The company has connected different cultures through dance for over three years now. Not to mention, they’ve become a worldwide phenomenon with a growing influence within Bollywood. Its founders have often described BFUNK as a point where East meets West: a true personification of tradition meeting growth.

Read | After a must-watch Bhangra dance, Soha Ali shares clip of Kunal Kemmu's 'homemade haircut'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.