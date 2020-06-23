Katy Perry Talks About Possible Names For Baby; Says 'We've Got Options And She'll Decide'

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are soon expecting their first child together. According to a news portal, the couple is expecting a baby girl to arrive anytime soon and Katy especially is quite excited about it. Appearing on a radio interview, the singer said that she has names picked out in advance for the kid and will let the baby decide what name she wants. Hence, Katy cleared out that Orlando and she as a couple will not specifically decide on a name for their child but would rather let the baby choose a name she likes for herself.

Katy Perry reveals she has a list of names for her baby girl

Katy Perry was cheerful as she spoke about how she is going to let her daughter decide the name she wants. Katy said that she will simply just look and once her baby picks out a name she will be fine with it and thus her baby will be called by that name.

Further on, Katy Perry spoke about her pregnancy and her time with Orlando Bloom during the past months in lockdown. The singer remarked that she has spent an incredible and concentrated amount of time with Orlando Bloom. She also added that giving them company were her sister’s children, aged 6 and 3 respectively. Katy added that this has helped and got Orlando even more excited about the arrival of their baby girl.

Katy Perry then added that Orlando has been visibly quite excited for the baby girl and is not shying away from showing it. Katy said that most likely the baby will be daddy's little girl. On the professional front, Katy Perry is getting ready for her sixth album which is expected to release on August 14.

However, Katy in the interview also pointed out that her due date too is around the same time. Hence adding to this Katy Perry mentioned that she may have a child and a record on the same day. For now, she is unsure of which may come first; however, she believes whatever may happen it will be a surprise for everybody.

