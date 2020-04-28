Katy Perry Reflects On Bright Side Of Quarantine, Says 'bonding With Family'

American singer Katy Perry who is practicing social distancing just like others amid the coronavirus pandemic is trying to find a brighter side of spending her pregnancy in quarantine. As per reports, the singer in an interview with a local media outlet opened up about her self-isolation experience. She reportedly said that she has found a necessary balance after putting her social life on hold amid the health crisis.

Katy Perry reflects brighter side of quarantine

While talking about her emotions behind the clampdown, the 35-year-old singer reportedly said that during this time she has got a lot of balance, probably necessary balance. During this time of self-isolation, she is able to connect with her family on a deeper level. The mom-to-be Katy who is currently self-isolating with her fiancé Orlando Bloom also reportedly spoke about spending quality time with her family. She reportedly said that she has found a lot of ways to be incredibly grateful and to bond with her family on a deeper level than she ever did earlier. She also added that the people who are practicing social distancing together right now will never forget this time and cherish it later.

As per reports, the Roar singer also revealed that even after the lockdown gets lifted, and people start moving out of their house again, she will still stay indoors for a little while to keep herself and her baby safe from the virus. She also stated that she has started preparing herself for the period mentally.

Elucidating further, Katy reportedly said that it's good for her to be mentally prepared with the mindset because even after quarantine is over and everyone goes out and celebrates, she will probably be at home with her baby. She further reportedly joked and complained about not getting to drink during quarantine like her other celebrity friends.

Katy on April 27, went out of the box with her thinking to spread awareness among people regarding using hand sanitizers amid the pandemic. The singer wore a life-size hand sanitizer bottle to spread awareness while announcing the first-ever never-seen-before live-from-home American Idol. The singer shared several pictures and a video of herself in her latest cosplay costume. Perry was dressed like a hand sanitizer and announced the first-ever ‘from-home’ episode of the music reality show titled American Idol.

