Katy Perry Shows Off Her Baby Bump In A Bunny Outfit On Easter

Roar singer Katy Perry surprised her fans a few months back after she disclosed her pregnancy over a live chat. Katy Perry is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom. The singer revealed a few months back that the pair are expecting a girl in a sweet Instagram post. Katy Perry has now shared a picture of herself in a bunny outfit for Easter. However, the fans are in awe of her cute baby bump. Check out the picture here.

Katy Perry's photos

In the picture, Katy Perry wore a white and pink coloured bunny outfit. She is seen posing in front of a mirror in a hallway. She smiles brightly as she takes a selfie in the mirror. While some fans of the star took to their Instagram account and stated that she looks adorable, others could help but mention that they cannot wait for the little one to come in the world.

Katy Perry had posted the picture to share with her fans that she will be coming for a live chat on Facebook. Katy Perry read a fan comment in her live video revealed that she has multiple big deliveries this summer. Fans have stated that the singer was referring to her pregnancy and that she might have revealed that the baby girl will be born in summer.

Katy Perry recently took to her Instagram and wished her fiancé for one year of their engagement. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been dating for some time before the actor went down on one knee and proposed to the Fireworks singer. The couple soon shared a picture of their romantic getaways and also shared a picture of the engagement ring. Katy Perry at the beginning of a concert had stated that she wishes her baby is a girl and a few weeks back she disclosed that the couple is expecting a baby girl.

