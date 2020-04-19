Katy Perry Reveals Her Pet Cat Passed Away, Shares An Emotional Post

Hollywood’s pop singer Katy Perry posted is emotional and shared a post to inform about the demise of her pet cat Kitty Purry. The Roar singer shared throwback pictures with her cute little furry friend as she mourned the death in a heart-wrenching post on social media.

Katy Perry shares an emotional post on Instagram

In the adorable post, a young Katy in pink polka dots dress can be seen holding her kitten in her arms and kissing it which shows the amount of love and affection she holds for her furry friend who is is no more. While sharing the sweet pictures and recounting some old memories that Katy had of the kitten, she wrote, “Kitty Purry crawled through my then-boyfriend’s window 15 years ago, fully pregnant and seeking shelter. Two litters and many moons later, this street cat became a lovable mascot to many. Sadly, Kitty completed her 9th life last night. I hope she rests in salmon fillets and tuna tartare way up in catnip heaven. Kitty, thanks for the cuddles and companionship along the way. Big thanks to my brother David and @garethwalters for being great co-parents (sic)."

'My Heart'

Several friends of the singer stormed the comment section with their messages of condolence and also consoled Katy in these tough times. One of her friends Johnny Wujek commented on the picture and wrote, “Love you kitty purry. You’re a legend and you will FUR sure live on in us all.” Another friend of Katy, Ferras commented with several crying emoticons ad wrote, “My hearrrrrrrt.” Creative director, Jeremy Scott was also among the people who consoled Katy and wrote, “LEGENDS NEVER DIE.

Meanwhile, Katy has announced that she and actor-fiance Orlando Bloom are expecting a little girl together. They are reportedly planning to name her after Katy's late grandmother Ann Pearl Hudson. The singer revealed a few months back that the pair are expecting a baby in a sweet Instagram post. The singer has earlier shared pictures of her cute baby bump.

