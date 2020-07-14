Why Did Taylor Swift And Jake Gyllenhaal Call Off Their Relationship? Read Details

Taylor Swift has been linked to several high profile stars in Hollywood. She had also written some of her biggest hit songs, dedicating them to her former relationships. As per reports, Taylor Swift was once in a relationship with Brokeback Mountain actor Jake Gyllenhaal. As per reports, Jake dated this popular singer-songwriter from October 2010 until March 2011.

Taylor and Jake broke up for what reason? Read here

Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal got into a relationship in the year 2010 and ended their brief romance in the year 2011. According to reports, the couple had broken up before the New Year’s and celebrated the occasion separately. Reportedly, Jake was the one who called off the relationship. Here is the reason why Taylor and Jake broke up:

A leading daily revealed that Jake reached out to her explaining that he wasn't "feeling it" anymore and was uncomfortable with all the media attention the couple got. Taylor was reportedly really upset when all this happened. Jake Gyllenhaal’s spokesperson then cleared all the rumours and public speculation about the duo. He reportedly revealed that Jake cared about Taylor, but the publicity was a lot for him. Jake Gyllenhaal reportedly did not like to publicise his relationships and wanted to keep his private life private.

The report said that Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal celebrated New Year's separately, stating that Taylor Swift was at home in Nashville at a party, while Jake Gyllenhaal was in New York City at a party for the musical "Fela!". Reports say, that there he was also accompanied by his mother and got dinner with her at the Spotted Pig.

Reportedly, Taylor and Jake were last spotted together in Los Angeles on December 9, 2011. Although Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal celebrated and had a good time on Thanksgiving together, Taylor and Jake were separated during Christmas.

Taylor Swift's upcoming work:

Taylor Swift’s forthcoming concert City of Lover is now streaming on Disney Plus for the ‘Swifties’ to watch amid the pandemic lockdown at home. The event was filmed in the month of September at the L'Olympia theatre in Paris, and it witnesses Taylor Swift performing songs from her latest album, Lover, in front of a huge audience. Reportedly, the event comprised of a huge crowd who gathered there from more than 37 countries to witness Taylor's magical performance.

