Taylor Swift's Lookalike Ashley Breaks Internet With Her Striking Resemblance, See Videos

Ashley, one of the users on a prominent video-sharing application has been creating a buzz all around the internet with her uncanny resemblance to pop icon Taylor Swift. As per reports, earlier this week, Ashley posted a video on the social media in which she hilariously poked fun at her resemblance to the 30-year-old superstar. Ashley showed off some of the repercussions she faces being a look alike of the singer.

Taylor Swift's lookalike gets love on social media

The social media sensation captioned the video as "TRUE STORY!" in which she reportedly showed her stunning outfits that proved she was a body double of the Blank Space singer. In the video, Ashley showed the difficulties and challenges she faces due to her resemblance. She mentioned how she often gets stopped by the frenzy fans of the singer in her hometown Nashville, thinking her of Swift.

Apart from her features, Ashley’s blonde hairdo is even more similar to that of the singer. In one of the segments in the clip, Ashley wrote that she wears scrubs all day and just want to look nice. By the of the video, Ashley opted for an unassuming hoodie while sneaking out of the house and wrote that she has realized that she does not want to look cute in public now.

After her video on the video-sharing application went viral, Ashley made another video addressing the attention that she has been compared to the Grammy winner for years. She appreciated the love of her fans in the second video and mentioned that the videos she made were just casual, but Swift’s fans took them for real. In the caption, Ashley revealed that when she moved to Nashville, her nickname has been kept as Taylor Swift ever since she was in her childhood. She even wrote that she did not realize that everything will turn out to be so much pomp and show.

Ashley mentioned in the caption that she is okay with the fact that she shows resemblance to the great singer. She even appreciated the love that people shower on her at several public gatherings. Ashley shared another picture of herself on Instagram where she thanked her fans for bestowing her love during her appearance on one of the prominent talk shows where she spoke about her striking resemblance to the singer.

