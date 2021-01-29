Katy Perry Talks About Her Motherhood Experience, Says Daisy Dove Has 'changed Her Life'

Mamma Katy Perry is gushing over her daughter Daisy Dove. The singer had her first child with Orlando Bloom on August 27, 2020. Recently, Katy went live on Instagram for a Q&A session. Fans asked her various questions related to her album and her daughter. Read further to know more about Katy Perry's experience with her daughter.

Katy Perry talks about her daughter

On January 28, the singer went live for launching her Coca-Cola Open To Better can and answered a question about her motherhood experience. She said that her little one has changed her life and she still continues to do so. Further, she talked about her busy schedule and how she has been trying to spend more time with her daughter.

She continued talking about creating 'boundaries' in her personal life. She explained it by saying, "I think that you realize that when you become a mother... you just have to focus on being a mom. And it's not because you don't love other people, it's not because of anything besides you just want to be a great mom." She further added that being a mother is the best job in the world and that one should do it once they are ready.

Katy, then, talked about how her daughter has taught her to appreciate being present. She said that she is constantly working on it and that she has seen her baby change over the course of five months. She was quoted saying, "I see my daughter change so much in the past five months and looking back at photos it's like, 'Whoa,'" she reflected. "You see time in human form and it's like… Now she's got chunky cheeks." She further added that her daughter has encouraged her to be more present and value every day.

Katy Perry's daughter Daisy Dove

Katy Perry stepped into motherhood. The couple announced the arrival of their daughter through social media and has kept her away from the limelight. Katy Perry's baby is now five months old and earlier Orlando went to Ellen DeGeneres Show and told her that their daughter has got Katy's blue eyes. As per Entertainment Tonight, the couple has got closer than before and they didn't even expect this closeness until their daughter was born. They have been engaged since 2019 and were planning to have a wedding in Japan but have delayed it due to COVID-19. Katy Perry's husband also has a nine-year-old son Flynn with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.

