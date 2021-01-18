Katy Perry And Her Pooch Nugget Are '95% Ready To Be 100% Vegan'

American songstress Katy Perry is all set to adopt veganism as she recently revealed being '95% ready to be 100% vegan'. The five-time American Music Award-winning pop star announced the same on Sunday morning, through her official Twitter handle. She also revealed that her four-legged companion, Nugget, has joined her in the journey since past 4 months, hinting that she will also turn vegan soon.

After Katy Perry's dog, the singer to also turn vegan soon

On January 17, 2021, Katy Perry announced joining the bandwagon of vegan celebs soon as she tweeted writing, "I’m about 95% ready to be 100% VEGAN". She added, "My dog Nugget has been joining me on this journey for the past 4 months. Pray for us ok". Soon after she shared the news on Twitter, it was quick to catch netizens' attention on the micro-blogging platform.

Check out Katy Perry's tweet below:

I’m about 95% ready to be 100% VEGAN... my dog Nugget has been joining me on this journey for the past 4 monthz. Pray for us ok ✌🏻♥️ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) January 16, 2021

In no time, Katy's tweet started doing rounds on the internet and went on to make headlines as well, with over 41k likes and more than 2.5k comments. One of the many to commend the Daisies crooner's decision of turning vegan was 'People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals', aka PETA. The animal rights organization took to the comment section of Katy's tweet and gushed "Wonderful news!". PETA commented writing, "We’re SO happy for you—and for Nugget, too. You’ll both love how it feels eating clean and helping animals. Some healthy vegan goodies Nugget will love: (Vegan dog food that your dog is sure to love)".

Take a look:

Wonderful news! We’re SO happy for you—and for Nugget, too. You’ll both love how it feels eating clean and helping animals 🐮🐔🐷 Some healthy vegan goodies Nugget will love: https://t.co/jE1xUZGVt8 — PETA (@peta) January 16, 2021

Furthermore, ardent fans of the singer-songwriter also lauded her decision of turning vegan and shared how dogs can be vegan too, as opposed to popular beliefs. However, after a lot of fans flocked to the comment section of Katy's tweet and criticised her decision of turning her dog vegan, a couple of users shared facts about longest living dogs who are vegan. While one user tweeted writing, "With minimal effort (one google search) I found that vegan dogs live longer and have fewer health problems. Obviously, this is if you feed them a proper plant-based diet", another wrote, "just like humans - they (dogs) THRIVE on a plant-based diet. Her and nuggy are MUCH better for it. The longest living dogs are all vegan! And a quick Google search will prove so".

