Katy Perry Reveals The 'clever' Nickname Of Her Unborn Baby Girl; Says She Loves A Pun

Katy Perry, who is expecting, was recently papped while taking a dip in the ocean at Malibu. The pop star carried a huge baby bump as she swam in the open ocean. Perry has also come up with the sweetest nickname for her baby girl and is very excited to meet her firstborn. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Katy Perry reveals nickname for her unborn child

Recently, Katy Perry, who is known for songs like Wide Awake, Part of Me, Roar, Con Calma, and others, recently went on an outing with a friend. She was snapped in Malibu, as she bathes in the sun and swam in the ocean. The artist had a baby bump, while her blonde hair was tied in a knot.

Reportedly, the singer said that she has started to 'wad like a duck', 'eat tons of flavoured ice-cream', and has transformed into a 'full-fledge mouth breather', as she is in her third trimester. Talking about her unborn baby, the artist said that she calls her “Kicky Perry” sometimes, and added that she loves a pun. The singer further added that she is really very active currently and her doctor has advised her to do the same.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been together since 2016 and are engaged. Bloom has a son from his previous marriage, whereas Perry will become a mother for the first time. She is highly excited about the baby. Bloom is also quite excited for his baby girl, said Perry.

Earlier this month, Bloom spoke to an entertainment daily, where he revealed that he is very excited for their baby. The actor further said that it is a “magical time” when an “angel pops into the planet''. The actor further talked about being there for his family and nurturing the life that he has brought into the world and stated how much he would love it.

