Halsey Flaunts Her Baby Bump In New Photo, Shows Surgery Scars | Watch

After announcing the good news of expecting her first bundle of joy with rumoured boyfriend Alev Aydin, American songstress Halsey took to Instagram to share a picture of the scars she got after undergoing surgery to treat endometriosis. In the picture shared by her on her Instagram Stories, two arrows are seen pointing at the scars on her lower abdomen. Although Halsey has described the condition 'painful' in an interview back in the days, the Without Me hitmaker recently expressed gratitude by flaunting her baby bump and shared that 'the scars' have got her 'this angel'.

Halsey's endometriosis surgery helped the singer get her 'angel'

On Wednesday, i.e. January 27, 2021, Halsey took the internet by surprise after she announced her pregnancy. For the unversed, Halsey's baby's father is none other than her rumoured beau Alev Aydin, whom she has been dating for quite some time now. Along with sharing pictures of herself cradling her baby bump, the 26-year-old captioned her IG post writing, "Surprise".

Check out Halsey's Instagram post below:

After making headlines with her pregnancy announcement, the singer-songwriter has made it in the news yet again after she shared pictures of her scars post her endometriosis surgery to treat the disorder. In addition to posting the picture on her Instagram Stories highlighting the scar marks, she wrote, "#endowarrior the scars that got me this angel". Take a look:

For the unversed, back in 2018, Halsey had opened up about her battle with endometriosis, in which, the tissue that normally lines the inside of one's uterus, grows outside one's uterus. In her previous interview on The Doctors, the Bad at Love singer had shared plans of freezing her eggs to hopefully be able to conceive in the future. She had said, "Doing an ovarian reserve is important to me because I'm fortunate enough to have that as an option, but I need to be aggressive about protecting my fertility, about protecting myself". She also revealed that post her miscarriage in 2015, she decided to freeze her eggs as she said, "I put my foot down and I got really aggressive about seeking treatment".

Check out her full interview below:

