Halsey Speaks About How The Pandemic Had An Effect On Her; Says, "I Completely Spiraled"

Halsey recently spoke to People magazine about the effects the coronavirus pandemic had on her life and in general. She went on to explain how her tours and her personal life were affected due to the COVID-19 safety restrictions. The singer recalled spiralling down during the pandemic's initial stage and added how tough the whole situation was for her.

Halsey speaks about how the pandemic had an effect on her

Halsey stated that the initial days of the pandemic seemed very different to her. She revealed that she was used to waking up and someone telling her about the schedule for the day. However, the coronavirus pandemic changed that. She used to simply wake up not knowing what to do. She said that she would often wake up at home with no idea how she would spend the day. The singer jovially added that she would think to herself if she wants to watch a particular series for the fifth time in a row. Despite that, Halsey says that she was grateful to have connected back with her folks at home. However, she did miss hitting the road and going out for tours while performing.

Speaking further about it, she said that she is very unsure about the next time she will be upon a stage. Halsey hopes that the day will soon arrive when she gets to perform on stage once again. She added that while she does have a few tours planned out, she is uncertain of them nonetheless. The singer said that now each day, she wakes up hoping that her tour won't get cancelled; however, she does have a feeling that it “probably will ''. Halsey said that it breaks her heart to not know when she will be able to do the one thing she loves the most. The singer remarked that she is beginning to feel as if she is losing instant years from her life.

Halsey then spoke a bit about her personal life, adding that she is soon approaching her 30 and has already gotten several judgements. She remembered people saying that she cares too much of her career and thus might die alone. Halsey also said there are people who tell her that if she does settle down, she would lose a great opportunity on something she could have been if she focused more on her career, according to the news portal mentioned above.

