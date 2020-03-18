Katy Perry Wins The Long-running 'Dark Horse' Plagiarism Lawsuit Against Rapper Flame

Fate seems to be in the pop sensation Katy Perry's side. Her on-going case against rapper Flame finally got a judgement hearing on March 17, 2020. Perry won the appeal over her Dark Horse plagiarism lawsuit after she previously lost the case against the Christian rapper and was ordered to pay him $2.8 million to Flame and his co-writers.

Also Read | Katy Perry Reveals Why American Idol Co-judges Will Not Be There At Her Wedding

Katy Perry won the long-running plagiarism case against rapper Flame

In July 2019, it was ruled that Katy Perry's chartbuster song Dark Horse's beats were copied from a rap song Joyful Noise sung by the American hip-hop artist Flame. Perry along with her collaborators including the producers Max Martin, Dr Luke, and Cirkut, songwriter Sarah Hudson, guest artist Juicy J, Warner Bros. Music Corporation, Kobalt Publishing, Capitol Records, and Kasz Money Inc. was ordered to pay Flame and his co-writers a sum total of $2.8 million.

Also Read | Katy Perry Talks About Her Mental Health Journey And How Orlando Bloom Helped Her

However, on March 17, 2020, the judge of United States District Court, Los Angeles, Christina A. Snyder struck down the jury’s verdict and stated that the legal team of the rapper had failed to prove that the two verses of Perry's Dark Horse were similar enough to his track for it to be considered copyright infringement.

Meanwhile, the Roar singer announced that she is pregnant and shared the music video of her new track titled Never Worn White on March 5, 2020. The song is the lead track of her upcoming album and she revealed her pregnancy news in the music video with the help of visuals. She also posted a clip from the music video on her Instagram profile that has more than 19 million views and 33k comments on it.

Also Read | Pregnant Katy Perry 'wishes' For A Girl In Adorable Video During Melbourne Performance

Also Read | Katy Perry's Pregnancy, Ariana Grande's Breakup And Other Hollywood Updates Of The Week

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.