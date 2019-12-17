Katy Perry Gears Up For Christmas In A Revealing Red Santa Dress

American singer-songwriter Katy Perry has been doing a count down on her social media account and posting pictures and small videos every day. It has been alleged that Katy Perry will make an announcement about her new album on Christmas, that is December 25, 2019. To commemorate just ten days until Christmas, Katy Perry took to her social media and posted a picture of herself in a red coloured Santa dress.

Day 15 of 25 Days of Cozy: 10 days left until Christmas! What are you hoping Santa leaves under your tree?🎄🎁 pic.twitter.com/UnYgYW92sy — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) December 15, 2019

In the post, she asked what the netizens wanted for Christmas this year. Twitterattis took to their social media to comment on what they wanted for Christmas. Many stated that they wanted Katy Perry to drop her much-awaited album KP5. While others wrote things they want for or from her. Check out what the fans had to say.

Fans React

It seems like 58% want KP5, 18% want KP5, the other 20% want KP5, while the remaining % want KP5 @katyperry 💙 pic.twitter.com/pBc1CivprG — . (@likeathornrose) December 15, 2019

I Hope Love in The World 🙏💘🙏 and No more Diktators in The World 🙏 🎄🎅🎄🙏 #FreeWorld 🎄🎅🎄🙏 This is Christmas Dream 🎄🎅🎄🙏 and Katy Perry 💖 best Icon of The Decade 👑💘👑 😋💘 #KatyWins10s #TeamKaty ✌ pic.twitter.com/Fwa7evoaWm — 💛🔅HOT n Cold❄💙 (@katys_old) December 15, 2019

I want Katy's ring, so she can't get married #KatyWins10s pic.twitter.com/MIUq6Vwauj — Clown’s In Hawaii 🌴🏖 (@wowieie2) December 15, 2019

I hope that Santa will leave the KP5 album under my tree 😍 #katywins10s — THE PERRY STAN ⚡ (@perryspop) December 15, 2019

a top5 hit from Katy Perry — andrea (@witnessandrea) December 15, 2019

Katy Perry previously posted a picture on her social media account. In the picture, Katy can be seen dressed as a Christmas Candy. She treated her fans with the picture as a part of her Christmas Countdown. Check out the pictures here.

It’s the last full moon of the decade. Who got that BIG CANE ENERGY? ❤️🤍🎄 #CozyLittleChristmasMusicVideo https://t.co/ezX7TPOALt pic.twitter.com/DCKc547CM8 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) December 12, 2019

Katy Perry is one of the mosty stylish singers in Hollywood. Her fans even went to say that they wnat her to win the Best Style Icon award for the looks that she has sported throughout the year. Katy Perry's looks and her unconventional fashion sense is often complimented by many.

