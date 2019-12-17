The Debate
Katy Perry Gears Up For Christmas In A Revealing Red Santa Dress

Hollywood News

Katy Perry has been posting pictures on her social media account with a countdown until Christmas. Her fans have disclosed what they want for Christmas. Read on

Written By Drushti Sawant | Mumbai | Updated On:
katy perry

American singer-songwriter Katy Perry has been doing a count down on her social media account and posting pictures and small videos every day. It has been alleged that Katy Perry will make an announcement about her new album on Christmas, that is December 25, 2019. To commemorate just ten days until Christmas, Katy Perry took to her social media and posted a picture of herself in a red coloured Santa dress.

ALSO READ: Katy Perry's Latest Instagram Post Will Give You Christmas Fever

In the post, she asked what the netizens wanted for Christmas this year. Twitterattis took to their social media to comment on what they wanted for Christmas. Many stated that they wanted Katy Perry to drop her much-awaited album KP5. While others wrote things they want for or from her. Check out what the fans had to say.

Fans React

ALSO READ: Katy Perry Gets Into The Christmas Spirit With 'Cozy Little Christmas' Song

ALSO READ: Katy Perry Songs To Listen To When You Are Feeling Down; From Wide Awake To Part Of Me

Katy Perry previously posted a picture on her social media account. In the picture, Katy can be seen dressed as a Christmas Candy. She treated her fans with the picture as a part of her Christmas Countdown. Check out the pictures here.

Katy Perry is one of the mosty stylish singers in Hollywood. Her fans even went to say that they wnat her to win the Best Style Icon award for the looks that she has sported throughout the year. Katy Perry's looks and her unconventional fashion sense is often complimented by many.

ALSO READ: Katy Perry Shares Preview Of Her New Songs Ahead Of Christmas | See The Videos Here

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
