Katy Perry On A 'toilet' Roll, Shares Video In A Toilet Paper Costume Baking Banana Bread

Hollywood News

Katy Perry shared a video on Twitter where she can be seen wearing a toilet paper roll costume. The singer had also worn a hand sanitizer costume before.

Written By Yashika Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
katy perry

The American singing hit reality show American Idol has been trying to entertain the audience by using various creative measures, and one of the American Idol judges Katy Perry is using her amazing costumes to also spread awareness. The singer posted a video on her Twitter account where she can be seen wearing a toilet paper roll outfit. She used the cute video to share with her fans some updates about the show.

ALSO READ | Katy Perry Reflects On Bright Side Of Quarantine, Says 'bonding With Family'

Katy Perry's innovative outfit

Katy Perry shared a video on her Twitter where she can be seen standing on the porch of her house as there are many unsolved jigsaw puzzles kept in front of her. She reminds her fans that the at-home episode of American Idol will be aired. There is a microwave bell in the background and she goes to see if her banana bread is ready.

ALSO READ | American Idol Judge Katy Perry Dresses Up As A 'Hand Sanitizer Bottle' To Spread Awareness

The singer tried to bring out a lot of elements from the coronavirus quarantine in the video. She dressed up as a toilet paper roll, reminding her fans of how it had become a rare commodity in the US. She also showed jigsaw puzzles and banana bread, which is trending on social media as many are doing these activities to pass their time at home. 

ALSO READ | Vijay Deverakonda Talks About His Outfit For Katy Perry's Party That Grabbed Headlines

This is not the first time that Katy Perry has chosen to wear a quirky outfit. The Roar singer had also shared a picture of herself in a hand sanitizer costume. The posted a video of herself washing her dishes while wearing the costume. The sanitizer is shown to be made by The American Idol company and also is an 'Instant Music Sanitizer. 

ALSO READ | Katy Perry Reveals Her Pet Cat Passed Away, Shares An Emotional Post

ALSO READ | Katy Perry Shows Off Her Baby Bump In A Bunny Outfit On Easter

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories