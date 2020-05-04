Katy Perry On A 'toilet' Roll, Shares Video In A Toilet Paper Costume Baking Banana Bread

The American singing hit reality show American Idol has been trying to entertain the audience by using various creative measures, and one of the American Idol judges Katy Perry is using her amazing costumes to also spread awareness. The singer posted a video on her Twitter account where she can be seen wearing a toilet paper roll outfit. She used the cute video to share with her fans some updates about the show.

ALSO READ | Katy Perry Reflects On Bright Side Of Quarantine, Says 'bonding With Family'

Katy Perry's innovative outfit

Katy Perry shared a video on her Twitter where she can be seen standing on the porch of her house as there are many unsolved jigsaw puzzles kept in front of her. She reminds her fans that the at-home episode of American Idol will be aired. There is a microwave bell in the background and she goes to see if her banana bread is ready.

ALSO READ | American Idol Judge Katy Perry Dresses Up As A 'Hand Sanitizer Bottle' To Spread Awareness

. @AmericanIdol is on a roll so you’re going to want to put your 🧩 down, pull out your 🍌🍞, & tune into #AmericanIdol tonight at 8/7c on @abcnetwork. What better way to wipe your cares away for 2 hours 🧻 PS: we’ll catch up beforehand at 4:30p PT / 7:30p ET on Facebook live! 😍 pic.twitter.com/wekv7OBf6O — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 3, 2020

The singer tried to bring out a lot of elements from the coronavirus quarantine in the video. She dressed up as a toilet paper roll, reminding her fans of how it had become a rare commodity in the US. She also showed jigsaw puzzles and banana bread, which is trending on social media as many are doing these activities to pass their time at home.

ALSO READ | Vijay Deverakonda Talks About His Outfit For Katy Perry's Party That Grabbed Headlines

This is not the first time that Katy Perry has chosen to wear a quirky outfit. The Roar singer had also shared a picture of herself in a hand sanitizer costume. The posted a video of herself washing her dishes while wearing the costume. The sanitizer is shown to be made by The American Idol company and also is an 'Instant Music Sanitizer.

ALSO READ | Katy Perry Reveals Her Pet Cat Passed Away, Shares An Emotional Post

We at #AmericanIdol are keeping it both fresh and CLEAN! Tune in for the 1st ever episode from our homes tonight @ 8/7c on @abcnetwork. It’s up to u to narrow us down to our top 🔟! And I’ll be going live on Facebook at 4:30pm PT / 7:30pm ET before the east coast broadcast! 🤗 pic.twitter.com/G11wH3Jzmc — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) April 26, 2020

Welcome to my home studio! 🏠📹 🙃 WESTCOAST! It’s your turn for #AmericanIdol! And don’t forget to ➡️ VOTE for who you want in your TOP 10 before 9am ET tomorrow❗️ pic.twitter.com/Qgb2xX1U20 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) April 27, 2020

ALSO READ | Katy Perry Shows Off Her Baby Bump In A Bunny Outfit On Easter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.