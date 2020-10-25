Katy Perry's Birthday: Times When She Urged Citizens To Vote In Her Quirky Ways

Katy Perry is a well-known American artist who has been a part of several projects as a singer, songwriter as well as a television judge. She always grabs the attention of the audiences by her amazing performances and especially during the election times. She manages to grab the attention of the citizens and urges them to vote in her own different ways. Hence, on the occasion of Katy Perry’s birthday, let’s take a look at those times when she urged citizens to vote.

Times when Katy Perry encouraged people to vote

Katy Perry goes Naked

During the US elections of 2016, Katy Perry encouraged the voters to vote in the most fun way. The artist released a video in which she became naked in order to urge the citizens to vote. In the video, Katy Perry illustrates that the appearance doesn't matter when one is going to vote. She added that one can look shit while voting and there’s nothing written in the constitution that one cannot vote in a state where one has just woken up. She also added that any kind of bed look will be fine while coming to vote whether one’s in their briefs, a plus-size t-shirt, covered in slime, etc and even when you're naked. Here’s when the singer removes her clothes to illustrate that one needs to vote whether covered in clothes or naked.

But later she hilariously mentions that being naked won't help and asked citizens to vote to keep their clothes on.



'Flex that patriotic muscle'

In one of the recent videos by Katy Perry, she urged her fans to vote by providing them with the necessary information as to how they can register themselves online and get the details about their IDs etc. In her Instagram video, she mentioned that voting has started in the country and she wanted to make sure that everyone is planning to vote early as she has already voted. She added that voting has now become convenient like never before. One can easily vote early by mail or in-person. Later, she mentioned the process by which the voters can vote either by mail or in-person. She also urged the voters to wear a mask while voting and explained to them about the online process to request a mail ballot.





Katy Perry gets breast-pump

Katy Perry has her own unique way to grab the attention of the audiences and smartly ask the citizens to vote in the elections. She shared yet another quirky video on Instagram in which a few other celebrities can be seen asking the citizens to get pumped up to vote in their own different ways. While all others were seen exercising and asking people to exercise their votes, Katy Perry had her own fun way. In the end, she was seen with a breast-pump urging the fans to get pumped up to vote.

Katy reaches students' dorm to campaign

On Katy Perry’s birthday, it’d be interesting to know about yet another of her idea to get people to vote. The singer had surprised the UNLV students in the 2016 elections. She unexpectedly went down and knocked on the doors of students’ dorms on the first day of voting. The students were left in squeals when they saw the singer on their door wearing a classy t-shirt with the phrase "Nasty Woman" written on it. She greeted and encouraged all the students to vote for the candidate she was supporting.

Katy in a ballot dress

Katy Perry also stole the show during the 2012 elections where she was seen wearing a dress in a rally that completely looked like a ballot. She also performed to some of her songs in the rally. It was a late evening event in Las Vegas where the citizens received a chance to meet their presidential candidate and watch Katy perform.

