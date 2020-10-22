Buffalo Singer Cami Clune Stuns 'The Voice' Audiences And Judges, Gets 4 Chair Turn

Cami Clune took the stage of The Voice by storm with her amazing performance. The Buffalo-based singer became the talk of the town after her amazing performance at the blind auditions for The Voice. Cami Clune sang a cover of Bon Iver’s Skinny Love and wooed the judges gaining a stunning four-chair turn from all of them.

Cami Clune stunned The Voice audience with her four-chair turn

Cami Clune is a 20-year-old singer from Buffalo and has been singing for a long time now. Cami Clune's songs can be streamed online as mentioned on her Instagram profile. However, it was her this week’s performance on The Voice blind auditions that made the judges turn all four of their chairs. Kelly Clarkson was the first to turn her chair five seconds into the performance. The singer seemed to have enjoyed the singing prowess by Cami Clune and thus turned her seat in a very short time.

She was later followed by John Legend who also turned his chair along with Gwen Stefani. The singer was all praise for her as she continued performing her set. Soon enough Blake Shelton too tuned his chair last just in time before her performance ended. The amazing reaction on getting a four-chair turn was evident on Cami Clune who seemed delighted at the result of her performance. She thanked the judges for their amazing response. John Legend began the comments by saying that he felt her voice was simply wonderful and had a warm tone to it.

John Legend complimented her further that he believes no one on The Voice possesses the warmth of voice Cami Clune has. He concluded by saying that he would love to help her navigate her way through the finale of the season and thus asked her to join his team. Gwen Stefani further added on the comment by saying that Cami Clune is already quite good to come off as a really believable and emotional singer as per her voice. Kelly Clarkson further continued the comments by saying that she got her first tattoo in Buffalo, New York. She thus shared an amazing memory with the contestant and complimented her by saying that there is no one like her on the show.

Finally, the decision was up to Cami Clune to choose who she would like to join. After a while of deciding nervously as all four judges “wanted” her Cami Clune choose John Legend’s team. The singer leapt out of his chair and thanked her for joining his team.

