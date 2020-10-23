Ryan Reynolds Votes For 'first Time' In US Presidential Election, Calls It 'exciting'

Ryan Reynolds recently took to Instagram to share that he voted for the first time in US Presidential elections. The actor shared a picture of him and his wife Blake Lively after they cast their vote for the US Presidential Election. He posted the picture sharing that this is his 'first time voting in America'. Ryan Reynolds extended gratitude towards his wife Blake Lively for making his first time so gentle and loving.

Talking about his experience, Ryan Reynolds mentioned that it was super scary at first but then exciting and now he is a little tired but proud. Fans in a huge number appreciated Ryan Reynolds for taking this step. Take a look at Ryan Reynolds’ Instagram picture.

Also Read| Ryan Reynolds' 'Deadpool' helped him land the role in 'Detective Pikachu'?

Also Read| Ryan Reynolds to have a bigger role in Hobbs & Shaw 2 with Dwayne Johnson & Jason Statham?

Blake Lively talks about Ryan casting vote for the first time

Blake Lively also shared the same picture on her Instagram and wrote that it was Ryan’s first time. She added that he was understandably scared. Blake also mentioned that it all happened so fast, Ryan wept and she pretended to weep. Then he called his friend. Take a look at Blake's Instagram post.

Also Read| Ryan Reynolds attempts to understand 5G while announcing it free for Mint Mobile users

In 2018, The New York Times reported that Ryan Reynolds had obtained dual citizenship in 2016 as he was born and raised in Vancouver. In 2016, in an interview with Variety, Ryan Reynolds told that he would have loved to cast a vote in that election but he didn’t get to have a voice. He added that he was right at that age where he was making that transition.

Ryan Reynolds further stated that it was interesting to watch it all unfold. 'They are standing at the precipice what they think is going to be a very historical heavily scrutinized period in United States history', he added and called it a very frightening time. He added that he can understand so much of the fear that comes from this huge portion of the population that’s going to feel disenfranchised. Furthermore, he said that minority groups, women, LGBTQ communities — those are all communities that he thinks are rightfully very afraid for the moment and he is afraid of them and for them.

Also Read|Ryan Reynolds' THIS movie poster was a spoof of Kevin Costner's 'The Bodyguard'; See

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.