Ariana Grande, Katy Perry & Other Celebs’ Share Their Go-to Coffee Orders

Most people across the world need a cup of their favourite beverage to sip on before they can start their day. Celebrities are no stranger to this as well. They too have coffee, tea obsessions like most people. You may have often wondered what celebrities drink that helps them to be awake. So, here is a list of drinks that are approved by your favourite personality. Read on to know more:

Here's what celebrities across the world order

1. Ariana Grande

Pop-singer Ariana Grande is a determined vegan and does not have dairy foods. The singer often orders a Venti sized drink at Starbucks Coffee. In a previous interview, she had revealed that she loves soy lattes and also indulges in them at times.

2. Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian has revealed on several occasions that she would prefer tea over coffee anyway. She also takes to social media many times to share pictures of her favourite cup of matcha latte. Last year, Kourtney Kardashian even shared her own go-to Matcha Latter recipe with her fans.

3. Katy Perry

Katy Perry has been spotted ordering a soy vanilla latte at many occasions in Starbucks Coffee outlets across the world. However, since the singer is now pregnant, she will be cutting down on her caffeine intake. She has also revealed that she loves a cup of soy latte to kick-start her day.

4. Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba has expressed several times that she needs a good alarm to wake up. However, for the actor, her strongest alarm is a hot cup of coffee that she swears by. In a video that was shared a few years ago, Jessica Alba was seen making her own coffee by mixing coffee with coconut oil in a blender.

