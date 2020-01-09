Former Sri Lanka All-rounder Russel Arnold Gets Stuck In Pune Traffic, Shares Video

The former all-rounder of Sri Lanka, Russel Arnold had to experience a hard time as he got stuck in a heavy traffic jam after landing in Pune. Traffic jams in Pune can be irritating and Russel Arnold experienced it the hard way. He had nowhere else to go other than his car and he filmed the whole situation.

The former Sri Lankan cricketer is a part of the commentary panel for the third T20I between India and Sri Lanka.

Ind vs SL: Russel Arnold gets struck in Pune traffic

The former all-rounder from Sri Lanka landed in Pune for Friday's IND vs SL game. He got into a nasty Pune traffic jam while heading towards his hotel. Russel Arnold revealed it through his Twitter by posting a video of the traffic jam.

The 20-second long video was captioned as: “Oh dear, nowhere to go #pune.” A lot of fans commented on his post and it is pretty clear that Russel Arnold is not the only one complaining about Pune traffic.

Take a look at the tweet before we tune into tomorrow's game of Ind vs SL.

IND vs SL: India seal a comfortable victory

The first game at Guwahati got ruled out due to unseasonal rain. However, Virat Kohli and his boys notched a solid victory in the second game at Indore.

Sri Lanka scored 142 runs in 120 deliveries. In response, India scored 144 runs in 17.3 overs to take a 1-0 lead. India will look forward to sealing the series by winning the upcoming T20I against Sri Lanka on January 10.

Meanwhile, Lasith Malinga and his boys will try to draw the series by defeating India at Pune.

Ind vs SL: Third ODI

Date: January 10, 2020

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association, Pune

Time: 7:00 PM IST

(Picture courtesy: Official Twitter handle of Russel Arnold)

