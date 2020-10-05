Millie Bobby Brown Slays Lip Sync Battle With Katy Perry's 'Hot N Cold'; Watch

Actor Millie Bobby Brown virtually appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and fans cannot get enough of her lip sync battle. She imitated a number of renowned pop artists like the Jonas Brothers and Katy Perry. Her version of Katy Perry’s Hot N Cold won her the challenge as the audience was left stumped at the way she aced every bit of the song. The videos also received tremendous response from her fans and celebs like Kevin Jonas and Paris Hilton.

Millie’s lip-syncing wins the show

Teen star Millie Bobby Brown recently took to Instagram to share a bunch of videos from her recent interaction with Jimmy Fallon on his talk show. In the post, she has added clippings from her lip sync battle which instantly won hearts for all the right reasons. In the first video, Millie Bobby Brown is seen pulling off a lip sync challenge on the Katy Perry song Hot N Cold. She is spotted wearing a pink wig just like the pop star along with a white bathrobe to get the imitation right. She is also wearing a pair of black shades while she grooves to the famous catchy music. Millie’s expressions and outfit totally stole the show during this round.

Millie Bobby Brown was on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote her new Netflix special, Enola Holmes. In the previous rounds of the lip sync challenge, she was seen performing the 2006 Jonas Brothers song, Year 3000. She also wore a special suit for the song while she performed in front of a virtual audience. On the other hand, host Jimmy Fallon performed to Dua Lipa’s Don’t Start Now and BTS’ Dynamite. Have a look at the video posted on Millie Bobby Brown’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, fans have dropped a bunch of uplifting comments as they are in awe of Millie Bobby Brown’s multiple talents. Celebs like Alexis Jayde Burnett, Drew Powell, Paris Hilton and Kevin Jonas have also dropped a few comments addressing the Stranger Things actor’s flawless lip sync win. Paris has expressed how much she loves the video while Kevin Jonas decided to put a few laughing emoticons as a reaction. Have a look at few of the comments here.

