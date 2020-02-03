Union Budget
Katy Perry's Tropical Dress Twins With Cocktail-coloured Sunset Of Hawaii; See Pics

Hollywood News

Katy Perry is currently in Hawaii for the shooting of 'American Idol'. She took to her Instagram account to post gorgeous pictures of herself in tropical dress.

Written By Shruti Mukherjee | Mumbai | Updated On:
katy perry

Katy Perry was recently spotted in Hawaii for American Idol. While her Instagram posts right now are vacay goals for sure, her outfits are also catching the attention of fans. Katy Perry’s recent Instagram post showed her sporting a gorgeous orange and pink outfit.

The singer took to her Instagram account earlier today to post pictures in a beautiful pink and orange dress. The outfit had tropical palm prints all over it along with a wide slit on one side. It also had a bare midriff showing off Perry’s athletic body. Katy Perry styled paired her outfit with matching pink heels. She accessorised her outfit with golden bangles and statement earrings. To complete her look, she went for bold makeup with pink lipstick and purplish pink eyeshadow. Katy styled her hair in a sleek high ponytail.

(Image source: Katy Perry Instagram)

katy perry's photos katy perry on instagram katy perry news

Also Read: Katy Perry's Glamorous Shoe Collection Proves She Has Shoes For Every Occasion

katy perry's photos katy perry on instagram katy perry news

Also Read: Katy Perry's Dating History Right From Travie McCoy To THIS Actor Today

katy perry's photos katy perry on instagram katy perry news

This picture of Katy Perry is from a BTS from the American Idol set. The singer is staying at the Aulani resort in Hawaii. Here are some other pictures of her Hawaiian moments: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by David Thomas (@davethomasstyle) on

Also Read: Lady Gaga To Katy Perry: Hollywood Celebs Who Are In Love With Desi Designers

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by American Idol (@americanidol) on

Also Read: Katy Perry Has A Heartfelt And Loving Birthday Wish For Orlando Bloom As He Turns 43

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

Other times Katy Perry sported tropical prints:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

Also Read: Katy Perry Dazzles In Vibrant Jewels Designed By Sabyasachi, See Picture

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

Also Read: Katy Perry's Latest Magazine Photoshoot Has Something Every Mumbaikar Loves

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

Also Read: Katy Perry Features On Leading Fashion Magazine Cover For The January 2020 Edition

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
