Katy Perry's Shares Sneak Peek Of Nursery, Shows Baby's Clothes And Other Details; Watch

Katy Perry took to her Instagram account and shared a sneak peek of her baby’s nursery and the clothes she has brought. Earlier in March this year, the 35-year-old singer had revealed that she is expecting a baby with her fiancé Orlando Bloom. She had even said in a Q&A session with fans that she would be giving birth in summer this year.

Katy Perry shares sneak peek of her nursery

As her due date approaches, Katy Perry has made all the arrangements for the baby. From lighting in the nursery to the clothes she has bought, Katy excitedly showed everything on the social media account. The Teenage Dream singer started the video by saying, “Hey everyone, I’m going to show you my baby room — just a little sneak peek”. She also admitted that she had not shown the nursery to anyone till then.

Features of the nursery

Katy Perry’s style is feminine and it reflected in the theme and colour palette of the nursery for the baby. In the video tour, she showed that she had hung little clothes, shoes and hats on the wall. The room had luxe grey details which included romantic drapery, a cosy chair and silver hexagon-shaped light fixtures.

The nursery has a white crib placed against a wall in the centre of the room. The room also had a spacious and fully stocked diaper changing station around the corner of the room. Later in the video, Katy Perry revealed that she had bought several outfits for her daughter. One of the outfits was inspired by her first hit single, I Kissed A Girl.

Another one was custom made and featured Orlando’s face all over the ensemble. One more outfit that Katy showed on camera, had an Eggo Waffle dress, which was one of Katy’s pregnancy cravings, along with pickles. Watch the video below.

On the professional front

Katy Perry recently dropped her latest song video, Smile where she is featured playing a clownish video game. It has been receiving appreciation from fans and critics alike and has crossed 64 lakh views on Youtube. She had drooped a cover art of the album where she had adopted the carnival theme. In the post, the songstress is seen resting her chin on her palms as she dons a round, red clown's nose. Katy Perry is also seen sporting a blue-and-white checkered outfit and pinkish-blonde hair styled up.

