Katy Perry’s ‘Friday Song’ Car Dance Wins Hearts, Celebs Spam Post With Comments

Katy Perry has always been in the news for her goofy actions. Recently, a video of the 35 years old pregnant singing sensation has been going viral where she can be seen rolling out of a car and dancing. Check it out.

Katy Perry’s ‘Friday Song’ car dance

Katy Perry is one of the biggest entertainers in the industry. Even though the artist is pregnant now with a huge baby bump, she never fails to put a smile on the faces of her fans. Recently, on August 8, 2020, Katy Perry’s fiancé, Orlando Bloom, had taken to his official Instagram handle to share a video of Katy Perry’s hilarious dance.

In the video, Katy can be seen rolling out of an SUV and dancing with the car moving. Katy Perry was beautifully showing off her baby bump and was seen wearing comfortable clothes. Orlando Bloom captioned the post, “Ayyyy what day is it?”.

Just as Orlando Bloom shared the video on the internet, it went viral in no time. The post got over 12 lakh views in just a matter of a few hours. Not only fans but even many celebrities spammed the post with comments. Some of these artists include Rivka Sophia Rossi, Lauren Servideo, Daniel Lismore, Tabitha Simmons, Scooter Braun, Alex Israel, Erin Foster, Sarah Hudson, Michael Anthony, Vinessa Shaw, Demi Lovato, Derek Blasberg, and many others.

Katy Perry definitely looks like she is ready to rock the new phase of parenthood that is coming in her life. The artist seemed to have become more relaxed and less conscious about what she posts and how she looks. In this video, for that matter, Katy Perry looked completely comfortable yet so stunning in the plain grey colour two-piece tracksuit that she wore.

Some time back, Katy Perry posted a photo of herself, resting on a chair in a baby store, captioning the post, “poopedstar”. She also mentioned, “I’ve Had It” in her location, hinting towards the fact that Katy Perry is totally ready to welcome the new little member of her family.

