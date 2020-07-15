'The Matrix' Sequels Were 'sort Of Torture' Because Of Kubrick, Reveals Cinematographer

The Matrix is considered as one of the best science fiction franchises. There are currently three films in the series with the fourth instalment under production. Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are reprising their roles with Lana Wachowski from the Wachowski duo helming the project. However, cinematographer Bill Pope, who was part of The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, is sitting out the upcoming film. Now he recently revealed how Stanley Kubrick’s book affected the last two movies and added pressure. Read to know more.

Stanley Kubrick made The Matrix sequels miserable to shoot

In an interview with an entertainment portal, The Matrix cinematographer Bill Pope talked about his experiences of shooting The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions. He said that everything that was good about the first experience was not good about the last two. They were not free anymore and there was a lot of pressure. He stated that he did not like the previous two movies. Pope felt that they should be going in another direction. He mentioned that there was a lot of friction and a lot of personal problems, which showed up on-screen. It was not his “most elevated” moment, nor was it anyone else's, he noted.

Bill Pope revealed that Lana and Lilly Wachowski had read a “damn book” by acclaimed filmmaker Stanley Kubrick that said, ‘Actors don’t do natural performances until you wear them out'. So the Wachowskis went on with “90 takes of many things” which made the cinematography feel to “dig Stanley Kubrick up and kill him.” Pope stated that the director duo adopted “shoot more takes” mentality on Reloaded and Revolutions. He mentioned that it made the experience “sort of torture” and he told the filmmakers that they are “not gaining anything” by doing multiple takes.

The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions were shot back-to-back and even released in the same year, which added the pressure on production. Bill Pope added that there is something about making a shoot that long( 276 shoot days) that is “mind-numbing and soul-numbing”. He stated that it numbs the movie. He referred to The Hobbit, saying that they shot one, two, and three films, and they are just numbing. Pope stated that while writing a book one does not feel that because they pick it up and put it down. However, in a movie shoot, it is too long. There is a limit from what you can take in, he noted.

Although shooting for The Matrix Reloaded and Revolutions was tiring, Bill Pope respects the two projects. He said that he transferred them all to 4k quality for archive purposes at Warner Bros. Studios. The cinematographer mentioned that he wrote to the Wachowskis and Keane Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss that they did a “good job” on the sequels and they should be proud of them.

