Keanu Reeves' Brazilian Lookalike On Being "popular" Among Ladies

A Brazilian doppelganger of Keanu Reeves has taken the internet by storm. The man who looks strikingly similar to the Matrix actor has a huge number of followers on Instagram. The man, who has named himself Marcos Jeeves, recently spoke to a news portal about his experience of being compared to the Hollywood legend.

Keanu Reeves' Brazilian lookalike on being "popular" among the ladies

Marcos mentioned that looking like Keanu Reeves has its own benefits and perks. He has also mentioned that due to his looks, he has gotten immensely popular among the ladies. Marcos has admitted that he often flirts with the ladies on his follower-list just for fun. However, Marcos maintains the fact that he does not take any unfair advantage of his looks, despite receiving tremendous praise from females for his astonishingly similar looks to that of Keanu Reeves.

Marcos revealed that it was first pointed out that he looking strikingly similar to Keanu when he was a high schooler. Marcos told the news portal that his friend from high school pointed this resemblance after he had watched Point Break. This friend then suggested that Marcos watch the film, after which he too became a huge fan of Keanu Reeves and began admiring him.

Keanu Reeves, on the other hand, is on a career-high with three of his films being a huge success. His John Wick series has gained tremendous praise and the makers have given a green light to the production of the fourth film. Keanu will also be filming for the fourth installment of The Matrix which fans are eagerly waiting for. However, amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the shooting of the film has been halted until things seem better. According to a news portal, The Matrix film will also star Priyanka Chopra in a supporting role.

