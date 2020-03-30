The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Lionel Messi's Iranian Lookalike's Photo Accidentally Featured By French Broadcaster

Football News

A French channel accidentally used a photo of Lionel Messi's lookalike Reza Parastesh during a segment. The Iranian Messi cleared the confusion on Instagram.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Lionel Messi

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi is arguably one of the best football players on the planet. Thanks to his exploits on the football pitch and his long-term rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi remains one of the most recognised faces in world football. However, a French TV station accidentally used a picture of Messi's lookalike, widely known as the 'Iranian Messi' during a segment on Saturday.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Threatens To Leave Barcelona If Eric Abidal Fails To Sign Neymar: Report

French publication mistakes Iranian Messi for real Lionel Messi 

Reza Parastesh, who is widely known as the 'Iranian Messi', remains a popular figure in his native country thanks to an uncanny similarity in his looks in comparison with Barcelona talisman. While Reza Parastesh has made several headlines in the past for being the 'Iranian Messi', his picture was featured on French broadcasters M6 after they mistook his for the real Lionel Messi.

The incident took place on Saturday when the French TV station was doing a segment on sports professionals from around the world who came forward to donate for coronavirus relief. The broadcasters used a picture of Roger Federer along with Lionel Messi for the segment. However, instead of using Messi's image, they accidentally used an image of Reza Parastesh or the 'Iranian Messi'.

Also Read | Lionel Messi transfer: Barcelona Star Works Out With Son Amid LaLiga Coronavirus Lockdown; Watch Video

The footage from the segment instantly went viral on social media with fans bashing the TV station for their hilarious blunder. One Twitter user wrote, "Journalism 2.0. Does not recognise Messi from his double! Amazing M6. A shame". 

Naturally, a host of users reached out to Reza Parastesh with details of the blunder. The Iranian Messi later took to Instagram addressing the confusion surrounding the error by the French TV station. Reza Parastesh wrote, 'It is my picture that the authentic French network (m6) mistakenly used instead of Messi'

Also Read | Lionel Messi transfer: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo Could Get $20 Million Pay Cut But Still Be Highest-paid

Parastesh even shared a screenshot of several hilarious reactions to the same.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Iranian Messi ( Messi Irani ) (@rezaparastesh) on

While the French broadcasters got the image wrong, they rightly reported that Lionel Messi donated €1 million ($1.1 million) this past week for coronavirus relief. Multiple publications have further reported that the donation is split between a hospital in the Catalan city and another hospital in Rosario, Argentina.

Also Read | LaLiga coronavirus: Lionel Messi Aces 'Stay At Home' Challenge In Style; Nominates Suarez And Aguero For It

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM-CARES Fund
L&T TO DONATE RS 150 CR TO PM-CARES
COVID-19
'SUSPEND DELHI GOVT': DR SWAMY
lockdown
PRASAR BHARATI SLAMS FAKE NEWS
Lockdown
'NO SHORTAGE OF SUPPLIES': AMUL MD
COVID-19
SANJEEV SANYAL ON COVID-19
Liquor
KERALA CONSIDERING LIQUOR SALES