Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Paras Chhabra Questioned About His Tattoo By Malaika Lookalike

The much-awaited show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge finally aired and fans have already started enjoying it. The show features two former Bigg Boss contestants Shehnaz Gill and Paras Chhabra who are on their quest to find a suitor for themselves. The show has already gotten a huge fan following just days after airing on Monday.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Paras Chhabra questioned about his ex's tattoo

The audiences were awestruck when they saw Paras Chhabra make his spectacular entry. Soon after which several suitors were presented to him. The girls tried their best to impress Paras and to get him to choose them. However, one guest stood out as she looked like a doppelganger of Maliaka Arora.

Paras Chhabra was impressed by this contestant who tried to persuade him. The other contestants included Anup Jalota’s ex-girlfriend, Jasleen Matharu, Sanjjanaa, and Heena Panchal among various others. Currently, Heena created a tremendous buzz with her amazing introduction into the show. Heena Panchal is a renowned celebrity and former contestant of Marathi Bigg Boss 2.

However, what struck everyone is her uncanny resemblance to Bollywood diva Malaika Arora. According to an entertainment portal, Heena had all the right features and fashion sense which make her a perfect doppelganger of the Bollywood heartbreaker. Upon her introduction, Paras was shocked and questioned her that she herself may have a huge number of boys trying to gain her attention so why would she even bother impressing him. Heena simply replied that she liked to try something different.

However, Heena had a question for Paras. She focused on his tattoo and asked him if he was still in love with the girl. Paras replied that the tattoo did not hold any significance to him. He also added that if he wished he could get a cover-up tattoo and print the words Who is next on it.

