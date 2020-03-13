Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Wants To Focus On Their Relationship Right Now

Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend created a frenzy when they appeared together in public at an event. The duo had been dating for a long time before they actually confirmed to their dating rumours when they appeared at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles last fall. Alexandra Grant is actually a well-known artist and philanthropist based in LA. Her work as a painter can be seen in many prestigious art galleries including the Los Angeles County Museum Of Art.

The duo who surprised the world by their dating rumours also run a publishing house together called X Artists’ Books. Their publishing house focuses on bringing high-quality and artist centred books specifically. Apparently, the duo knew each other for many years before they confirmed the news after appearing together at the LA event.

ALSO READ| Alexandra Grant Opens Up About What Happened Post Her Red Carpet Debut With Keanu Reeves

Alexandra responds on marriage rumours

In an interview with a British entertainment portal, Alexandra Grant responded to the much-awaited series of questions that Keanu Reeves fans were expecting to know about. Reeves, 55, and Grant, 47, first collaborated during Keanu's first book Ode to Happiness in 2011.

Recently it was revealed by a close friend of Grant that the duo had been dating for a long time without anyone knowing about it. When Grant was asked about marriage plans with Keanu, she responded in a guarded manner saying that she values the experience of being in a relationship a lot. She didn't respond to the marriage questions directly and dodged the questions saying that she would love to talk about that over a glass of wine one day. She was seen replying very coyly when asked any questions regarding marriage.

ALSO READ| First Look Of Keanu Reeves' From Sets Of 'Matrix 4' Leaked Online; Fans Go Gaga

Keanu Reeves' relationship

Keanu Reeves has not been involved with numerous ladies and there were genuinely very few women with whom Reeves was romantically linked. His first girlfriend was late Jennifer Syme who died in a car accident in 2001. He was then linked to model-actress China Chow for a brief period in 2008.

ALSO READ| Oscars 2020: Keanu Reeves Does It Again, And The Internet Is FLOORED By His Gesture

ALSO READ| 'Heropanti 2' Featuring Tiger Shroff Compared With Keanu Reeves' 'John Wick' By Netizens

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.