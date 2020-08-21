Keanu Reeves Opens Up About 'The Matrix's' Transgender Allegory; Thinks It's 'cool'

Keanu Reeves recently opened up about The Matrix's transgender allegory and revealed that he wasn't aware of it. However, Reeves expressed saying he thinks it's 'cool' that filmmaker Lilly Wachowski has shared it with fans. In an interview with Netflix Film Club earlier this month, Lilly confirmed popular fan theories on The Matrix trilogy and admitted that it was 'indeed' a transgender allegory.

Also Read | Keanu Reeves Praises COVID-19 Safety Precaution Taken On 'The Matrix 4' Sets

Also Read | Keanu Reeves Assures 'The Matrix 4' Not 'impacted Or Interrupted' Due To Shooting Delay

Keanu Reeves thinks 'The Matrix's' transgender allegory is 'cool'

In a recent interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Candian actor Keanu Reeves finally shared his thoughts about the transgender allegory of his sci-fi action film series, The Matrix. During his interview with the online portal, Reeves revealed saying he never spoke to Lilly Wachowski about the film's trans allegory. He also said that she never conveyed it to him either.

The actor-author added saying The Matrix films are profound and according to him, a lot of individuals have different versions of the film, allegorically. However, the 55-year-old concluded saying he thinks it is cool of the filmmaker to come out and share it with fans.

Earlier, during an interview with Netflix Film Club, Lilly Wachowski had confirmed popular fan theories about The Matrix trilogy, which she had both written and directed with sister Lana Wachowski. Lilly said she is glad that people are associating The Matrix movies with a trans narrative. The filmmaker added saying she loves how meaningful those films are to trans people around the world and revealed that many came up to her and expressed how her films saved their lives.

Also Read | Fan Says Keanu Reeves Should've Been In 'The Old Guard', Charlize Theron Agrees; See Post

When asked whether the transgender themes would continue in the highly anticipated Matrix 4, which is being directed by Lana Wachowski, Keanu Reeves said that he thinks the film will be open to interpretation. He recently returned to work on the upcoming installment of The Matrix film series in Berlin after its production was stalled in February due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The film is slated to release at the silver screens in April 2022. While Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Lambert Wilson, and Jada Pinkett Smith will reprise their roles in The Matrix 4, an ensemble cast including Priyanka Chopra, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris and many more have been roped in to play undisclosed roles in the film.

Also Read | 'John Wick 5' Confirmed With Keanu Reeves; To Be Shot Consecutively With 'John Wick 4'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.