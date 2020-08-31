Keanu Reeves Is Thrilled To Shoot 'The Matrix 4'; Feels 'normal' With The New Process

The Matrix 4 is one of the most-awaited upcoming films. The production began in February 2020 in San Francisco but was halted in March 2020, due to coronavirus pandemic. The production on the movie was resumed a few weeks ago in Berlin, German, after a long hiatus. Now Keanu Reeves gave an update on the filming and how he feels about resuming shooting.

Keanu Reeves thrilled to film 'The Matrix 4'

In a recent interview with Variety, Keanu Reeves was asked what he is feeling as The Matrix 4 resumes filming. He mentioned that he is in Berlin, and everybody who is working on the production has worked “thoroughly and in concert” with the local government and industries and the Babelsberg, Germany studios.

The actor said that the protocols are in place and they are effective. The actor further stated that the process of filmmaking has “felt normal,” which he is “really grateful” for. He revealed that everyone is “OK” on the sets and they are about three weeks in the shooting.

Reeves noted that the writers, David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon, along with the director Lana Wachowski have come up with a “beautiful, beautiful” story. It is ”really thrilling” to be making a Matrix movie, he asserted.

The Matrix 4 resumed filming in August 2020, becoming one of first major Hollywood movie to re-commence work. Extensive protocols are said to be put in action by Warner Bros. Pictures. Till now, only Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Neil Patrick Harrison were spotted on the sets. Other cast members are yet to make their appearance on the set.

About 'The Matrix 4'

The Matrix 4 is an upcoming science-fiction film. It is the fourth instalment in The Matrix franchise. The movie is co-written and helmed by Lana Wachowski, who had co-directed the previous three films with her sister Lilly Wachowski. The Matrix 4 cast includes Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jade Pinkett Smith and Lambert Wilson as they will reportedly reprise their role as Neo / Thomas Anderson, Trinity, Niobe and The Merovingian, respectively.

The new Matrix 4 cast reportedly includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith, and Ellen Hollman in undisclosed characters. The film was initially scheduled to release on May 21, 2021, but has been delayed. The Matrix 4 is now eyeing to hit the theatres on April 1, 2022.

