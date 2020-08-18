Laurence Fishburne Reveals He Was 'not Invited' To Be In 'The Matrix 4'; Read Here

Laurence Fishburne played Morpheus in the original Matrix trilogy. He received much appreciation for his performances. However, the actor will not be seen in the upcoming part of the series, The Matrix 4. Now Fishburne has revealed the reason why.

Laurence Fishburne says he was not invited for 'The Matrix 4'

In a recent interview with New York Magazine via The Wrap, Laurence Fishburne talked about appearing in The Matrix franchise and not being a part of the fourth instalment. The actor said that he is not a part of The Matrix 4 as he has “not been invited,” by the makers to reprise his role. He jokingly said that maybe that will make him write another play. However, Fishburne wished the team of the fourth chapter well. He hopes that the movie turns out to be great.

Although, Laurence Fishburne will not appear in The Matrix 4, he clarified that he is grateful to have been a part of the franchise. He said that it is probably the role that he will be best remembered for, which is “great” as per him. The actor mentioned that it is even better because the character will not be the only thing he will be remembered for, as he has done a number of popular films.

Laurence Fishburne explained his Morpheus character and stated that it is a mixture of several well-known fictional characters and real personalities. He said that with the character he got powers like Star Wars’ Darth Vader and Obi-Wan in each hand. The actor added that he got Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali shuffled in there, and he has got Kung Fu.

It is unclear why Laurence Fishburne as Morpheus is not a part of The Matrix 4. One possible reason is speculated to be that his character was killed off in the computer game 'The Matrix Online', which Lana Wachowski has given the rights to be a continuation of the film’s storyline.

However, only gamers would be familiar with those storylines, and it quite easy to bring any character in the fourth instalment. It is also to be noted that Keanu Reeves as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity, both seemingly died in The Matrix Revolutions, but are still coming back.

The Matrix 4 is co-written and helmed by Lana Wachowski, who had co-directed the previous three films with her sister Lilly Wachowski. Along with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, Jade Pinkett Smith and Lambert Wilson will also reportedly reprise their role as Niobe and The Merovingian.

The new cast includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith, and Ellen Hollman in undisclosed characters. The film was initially scheduled to release on May 21, 2021, but has been delayed. The Matrix 4 is currently eyeing to hit the theatres on April 1, 2022.

