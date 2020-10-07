Keanu Reeves Starrer 'The Matrix 4' Will Now Arrive Early; Gets December 2021 Release Date

The Matrix 4 is one of the most anticipated upcoming movies. Like several other projects, the release date of the film has been changing for quite a long time. Now Warner Bros. Pictures has provided an updated schedule of their future ventures, moving up the release date of The Matrix 4.

The Matrix 4 will now arrive in December 2021

Warner Bros. Pictures has shaken up the release dates of its upcoming tent poles. With many movies being delayed, The Matrix 4 is actually being moved up. It will now arrive earlier than expected on December 22, 2021, becoming a Holiday project for the studios as it will be out just before Christmas and New Year.

The film was initially planned to hit the theatres on May 21, 2021. But it was postponed to April 1, 2022, due to COVID-19 pandemic. Now it is the third time that the release date of the movie has been changed.

Warner Bros. Pictures has changed the release dates of its multiple projects. It includes the majority of movies in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Denis Villeneuve’s star-studded film, Dune has been postponed from December 18, 2020, to October 1, 2021.

Dune took the place of Robert Pattinson-starrer The Batman which will now release on March 4, 2022. The Flash movie has been shifted from June 3, 2022, to November 4, 2022. Shazam! Fury of the Gods has been moved to June 2, 2023. Dwayne Johnson’s debut DCEU film, Black Adam has been delayed indefinitely. Currently, Wonder Woman 1984 and The Suicide Squad remains on schedule for their release on December 25, 2020, and August 6, 2021, respectively.

The Matrix 4 began production in February 2020. It was shut down in March 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak. The cast and crew resumed filming after a long hiatus of around five months. The shooting is currently underway in Berlin, following all safety protocols. It was among the first big projects to resume filming at an international location.

The Matrix 4 cast includes Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jade Pinkett Smith and Lambert Wilson as they will reprise their roles from the previous films. The new cast reportedly includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith, and Ellen Hollman in undisclosed characters. It is directed by Lana Wachowski, who helmed the previous three instalments with her sister, Lilly Wachowski.

