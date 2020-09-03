Keanu Reeves' Most Inspirational Ted Logan Quotes; See Full List

John Wick star Keanu Reeves celebrated his 56th birthday on September 2, 2020. The actor enjoys a huge fan following and was always praised for his iconic performances in action flicks. With all that said now, listed below are some of the most inspirational quotes by Ted Logan, the character he played in the film, Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure. Read on:

ALSO READ: Keanu Reeves Birthday: Netizens Pour In Wishes For The 'John Wick' Actor

Keanu Reeves's Inspiring Ted Quotes

“- Ted: Dude, are you sure we should be doing this?

- Bill: Ted, you and I have witnessed many things, but nothing as bodacious as what just happened. Besides, we told ourselves to listen to this guy.

- Ted: What if we were lying?

- Bill: Why would we lie to ourselves?”

Okay, wait, if we were one of Europe’s greatest leaders, and we were stranded in San Dimas for one day, where would we go?

Be excellent to each other!

It seems to me the only thing you’ve learned is that Caesar is a “salad dressing dude”.

Well, how can we have decent instruments when we don't really even know how to play?

Strange things are afoot at the Circle-K.

Bill: It is indeed a pleasure to introduce to you a gentleman we picked up in medieval Mongolia in the year 1269. Ted: Please welcome, the very excellent barbarian... Ted: This is a dude who, 700 years ago, totally ravaged China, and who, we were told, 2 hours ago, totally ravaged Oshman's Sporting Goods.

ALSO READ: Keanu Reeves Talks About His Dream Role, Says 'always Wanted To Play Wolverine'

Ted: As you can see, Genghis greatly enjoys Twinkies because of the excellent sugar rush.

Keanu Reeves on the work front

Keanu Reeves' upcoming film titled Matrix 4 is one of the most awaited movies of recent times. The film is the fourth instalment of the Matrix franchise. The cast of the movie reportedly features actors including Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith, and Ellen Hollman in pivotal roles. Reportedly, the film will be releasing in the middle of the year 2022.

ALSO READ: Keanu Reeves Is Thrilled To Shoot 'The Matrix 4'; Feels 'normal' With The New Process

ALSO READ: Keanu Reeves Praises COVID-19 Safety Precaution Taken On 'The Matrix 4' Sets

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.