Matrix 4 Will Be An Inspiring 'love Story' According To Keanu Reeves

The Matrix series is finally getting a fourth entry starring Keanu Reeves in the lead role. Carrie-Anne Moss will also be returning as Trinity in Matrix 4. The movie is directed and written by Lana Wachowski, who also directed the first three Matrix films. In the latest episode of BBC One’s The One Show, Keanu Reeves talked about Matrix 4 and revealed that the movie is actually going to be a love story that will inspire fans of the series.

Keanu Reeves talks about Matrix 4, says it is going to be a love story

Also Read | Keanu Reeves Praises COVID-19 Safety Precaution Taken On 'The Matrix 4' Sets

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are currently filming Matrix 4 in Berlin, Germany. In an interview on the BBC One’s The One Show, Keanu Reeves said that they were out trying to make some magic. Keanu Reeves also talked about his character Neo, who met an uncertain end during The Matrix Revolutions. The Matrix 4 actor stated that things looked a little dire for Neo during the end of the previous Matrix movie.

Also Read | Keanu Reeves Reveals How He Kept Up With 'The Matrix 4' Training During Lockdown

Keanu Reeves added that they have a wonderful director, Lana Wachowski. Keanu also praised Lana's script, saying that it was a beautiful love story. Keanu Reeves also stated that the story of Matrix 4 would be inspiring for fans. The actor then said that the movie would be a call to wake up and would also have some great action scenes.

Also Read | Keanu Reeves Is Thrilled To Shoot 'The Matrix 4'; Feels 'normal' With The New Process

Keanu Reeves was also asked if Matrix 4 was a prequel to the previous movie in the franchise. The actor confirmed that the movie would not be a prequel. He added that there would be no going in the past and the movie would be a sequel to the previous movies in the series.

Matrix 4 will also star Jada Pinkett Smith and Lambert Wilson in prominent roles. The movie is set to release in April of 2022, as the production was delayed numerous times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Laurence Fishburne, who played the role of Morpheus in the first three Matrix movies, will not be a part of Matrix 4.

Also Read | Keanu Reeves Birthday: Netizens Pour In Wishes For The 'John Wick' Actor

[Promo Source: @keanueevees Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.