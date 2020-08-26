Keanu Reeves Talks About His Dream Role, Says 'always Wanted To Play Wolverine'

Keanu Reeves is one of the most iconic stars of the Hollywood film industry. He has also done a number of fan favourite roles but was not able to play his dream role. He recently spoke about his dream role during a radio interview. Read more to know Keanu Reeves' dream role.

Keanu Reeves on his dream role

Keanu Reeves recently spoke to SiriusXM’s host, Andy Cohen about his dream role. He confessed that playing Wolverine on the big screen was his dream role. When the host said that it wasn't late for Keanu to play his dream role, Reeves quickly replied that it is too late and he's good with it now. Wolverine has become one of the most iconic characters from X-Men. Due to its popularity, Hugh Jackman managed to get two individual films for his character. He also gained global popularity for playing the role of Wolverine for around 17 years. But after looking at Reeve’s filmography, the star doesn't seem to be anywhere behind Jackman. He too has a number of iconic releases including The Matrix, Bill and Ted, John Wick and Toy Story. Despite also being a global sensation, Wolverine was his dream role.

Keanu Reeves' Bill and Ted: Face the Music

Keanu Role was on this podcast along with his Bill and Ted: Face the Music co-star Alex Winter. The fans have been excited to see a sequel to the iconic 1991 release, Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey. This film brings back the popular duo, Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves who are going to be reprising their role as Bill and Ted. The film is going to release in theatres and through video on demand in the United States from August 27, 2020. Apart from the leading characters, actors like Kristen Schaal, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Holland Taylor, Kid Cudi, and Jillian Bell have also joined the casting team of Bill and Ted: Face the Music.

More about Keanu Reeves

Apart from his iconic movies, Keeanu has also been confirmed to do a project with HBO Max and Calm app. HBO Max has now joined hands with the popular meditation app called Calm. They have decided to launch a series with them on their OTT platform which will be based on Calm app’s popular Sleep Stories. reportedly, HBO Max has already given them a go for 10 episodes of A World of Calm from the app and Nutopia (National Geographic’s One Strange Rock). Just like Nicole Kidman, Mahershala Ali, Keanu Reeves and Idris Elba, the series will also bring in other A-listers to narrate the episodes.

