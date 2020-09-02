Keanu Reeves Birthday: Netizens Pour In Wishes For The 'John Wick' Actor

John Wick star Keanu Reeves turns 56 today and netizens took to Twitter to wish the actor on his birthday. 'Happy Birthday Keanu Reeves' had been trending on Twitter since morning. Keanu Reeves has had a huge fan following for ages now. The actor was always praised for his nuanced performances in his action films. Although Reeves is not on social media, his fans always shower him with love on his birthdays. Check out fans' wishes on Keanu Reeves' birthday:

Fans wish Keanu Reeves on his birthday

Several fans took to Instagram to wish the Matrix actor. A fan tweeted: ''Happy Birthday to one of the most amazing men on earth...none other than Keanu Reeves. He is an amazing human and inspiration to many across the world. I hope this day shines a light through our current darkness for Keanu and his friends and family. #HappyBirthdayKeanuReeves".

Happy Birthday to one of the most amazing men on earth...none other than Keanu Reeves. He is an amazing human and inspiration to many across the world. I hope this day shines a light through our current darkness for Keanu and his friends and family. #HappyBirthdayKeanuReeves pic.twitter.com/FhH0qDbQBi — LR Knowlig (@_Knowlig_) September 2, 2020

#HappyBirthdayKeanuReeves

To an Absolutely Amazing Human. Im so glad this is trending, He 1,000,000,000,000,000,000% Deserves it. Push on Keanu and Happy Birthday! 🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/VWZN7kF3XG — Sygil (@Sygil3) September 2, 2020

I still remember watching Matrix for the first time, I must be around 12 years old, I didn't understand a single thing, but I was mesmerized by this man and over the time my admiration for him has doubled. #HappyBirthdayKeanuReeves #KeanuReeves — megha (@babyyaga90) September 2, 2020

Keanu Reeves memes

Keanu Reeves memes started trending since 2010 when he was clicked eating a sandwich alone and quoted as "Sad Keanu". Here are some memes made by netizens in the past. Keanu Reeves' reel life and real-life memes are very popular amongst his fans. They portray how soft-hearted he is in real life and an action figure on the screen. Take a look:

Keanu Reeves Keanu Reeves

in real life in movies pic.twitter.com/vlDdPi2rem — terry (@sherlockify) June 10, 2019

Another user tweeted a meme which is again to show how obsessed Netizens are with the actor even though he is not active on social media. The scene is from the film Mean Girls, where Regina George played by Rachel McAdams delivers the dialogue, " Why are you so obsessed with me?" Here Keanu Reeves asks the internet audience about their obsession with him.

Keanu Reeves on the work front

Keanu Reeves' upcoming film Matrix 4 is one of the most awaited films of recent times. It is the fourth installment of the Matrix franchise. The cast of the film reportedly features Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith, and Ellen Hollman in pivotal roles. The film will be releasing in April 2022.

