Matrix 4 Team Spotted In San Francisco; Keanu Reeves Enjoys An Ice Cream

The cast and the crew of The Matrix franchise, featuring Keanu Reeves and co-star Neil Patrick Harris, has reportedly started filming for its 4th installment with the team being spotted around the Bay Area in Alameda, San Francisco. According to a fan, the lead actor of the film Keanu Reeves was spotted savouring a treat outside Baskin Robbins in Alameda on Monday when he identified him. This indicated that the three weeks of shooting with the working title Project Ice Cream of the fourth untitled installment of the film Matrix has officially begun, reports postulated.

'Matrix 4' is in the works

Last week, Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich reportedly announced that a fourth Matrix is in the works featuring Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprising their role as Neo and Trinity. He revealed that the film will be produced, co-written, directed by Lana Wachowski, in collaboration with Lilly Wachowski who co-created The Matrix.

Neil Patrick Harris from "How I Met Your Mother" in the movie

Warner Bros. has announced additional castings to the fourth installment of Matrix, adding Neil Patrick Harris from How I Met Your Mother, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II who featured in the American superhero film Watchmen and Jessica Henwick from the television series Iron Fist, created for Netflix. Actor Michael B. Jordan who featured in the HBO series The Wire was rumoured to have been cast in a leading role in The Matrix 4, however, his involvement is thus far unconfirmed by the producers.

The release date of the movie and the final title has not been decided yet, as per reports. The first Matrix film hit the cinemas 20 years ago and had two sequels on the big screen that collected more than $1.6 billion at the global box office.

