Priyanka Chopra Jonas To Be A Part Of Keanu Reeves' Matrix 4?

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a global icon and is juggling between film and television projects in the West and Bollywood. Her recent project in Hollywood might be the much-awaited Matrix 4, read to know more.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas to join Matrix 4

According to reports, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is in final talks to join the cast of the untitled fourth film in the Matrix franchise. Maintaining the films’ secrecy, details on what character she would play have not been revealed. If everything goes well, she will be seen along with Keanu Reeves, Carrie Anna Moss, Yahya Abdul Mateen II and Neil Patrick Harris with others. However, her addition to the much-anticipated film cast has made many fans more excited for the movie, which is still to begin shooting.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas made her U.S. television debut with Quantico, which ran for three seasons. She made history as she became the first Indian-born actor to star as the lead of a primetime network series and won a People’s Choice Award for this role in 2016. Priyanka’s work in Hollywood includes Baywatch opposite Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron and Isn’t It Romantic along with few others.

Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anna Moss are set to reprise their roles as Neo and Trinity in the film. Although, Hugo Weaving will not be reprising his role as an iconic villain and their nemesis, Agent Smith. In an interview with a daily, Weaving disclosed that it is due to scheduled clash that he cannot don the character.

The untitled fourth film in the Matrix franchise will be directed by series co-creator Lana Wachowski. In an interview with a daily Wachowski said that she is very happy to have these characters back in her life and grateful for another chance to work with her brilliant friends. The photos revealed that the tentative release date of the film, which is May 21, 2021. The shooting for the same is said to begin soon.

