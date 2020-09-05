Kendall Jenner Horrified At Her Fringes In Childhood Pic, Asks Mom Kris About It, See Pic

Kendall Jenner is known for her impeccable taste in fashion. Not just that, but the older Jenner sister has made a career in the fashion industry as one of the highest-paid models. But it seems, she might not have been so fashionable in her childhood, credits to her mom and dad. Recently she posted an old picture of herself and looked horrified at her "atrocious haircut". Here's what this is about.

Kendall Jenner sports bizarre fringes in childhood picture, asks her mom Kris about it

Kendall Jenner's reposted a picture from her childhood photos on her Instagram story. The picture shows Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner posing with little Kendall and Kylie. Both the sisters look adorable as they twinned in a blue and white frock and pigtails tied with red ribbons. Dressing up like Dorothy, the Jenner sisters also carried stuff toys with them to the 1999 stage production of Wizard of Oz.

However, Kendall Jenner seems horrified and fuming over her haircut in the picture. Her fringes were unevenly cut with spiky ends. Adding a caption to the Instagram story, Kendall wrote, "Why were my bangs like this mom?" asking Kris Jenner for an explanation about her bizarre haircut.

In the original post however, fans had reacted hilariously towards the picture. Some found Kendall's hairstyle funny enough unlike her. There were comments where they thought she and Kylie looked adorable while one fan Kendall had tried to cut her own hair. Check out the comments here:

Also Read: Kendall Jenner Has Yet Another Lookalike & This Time It's A Beauty Blogger Mom, Read Here

Kylie and Kendall were in Shinning? Fans thought so

However, there were some who had a very different take on the photo. These fans mistook the Jenner sisters for the twin ghosts in the horror movie, The Shining. Take a look at their comments.

Also Read: Kylie Jenner & Kendall Jenner's Father's Day Wishes For Caitlyn Jenner Are Adorable

Kris Jenner steals Kendall's thunder

On the other hand, there some fans who were more interested in Kris Jenner than Kendall Jenner's haircut. They said how Kris looked very much like the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson. One even added that she resembled Jenette Mccurdy. See the comments below:

Also Read: Did You Know Kendall Jenner Does Not Have TV In Her Living Room? See Pics Of Her Home

Also Read: Kendall Jenner Has A 'Hannah Montana' Room, Here's How You Can Get Your Own Too

Also Read: Pics: Khloe Kardashian Wrestles Kourtney & Kendall, Also Throws A Heel During Bday Bash

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.