Kylie Jenner Vs Selena Gomez: Who Aced The Retro Hollywood Nautical Style Better? See Pics

Kylie Jenner is known for her impeccable fashion statement and pop-star Selena Gomez is not far behind either. Recently the fashion police spotted the two stars dressed in a similar 50s nautical style outfits. Not to mention, both looked fabulous, but who styled the retro look better? Take a look at this fashion face-off between these two divas.

Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez's Fashion face-off

Selena Gomez's nautical outfit

Last week, Selena Gomez released her latest collaboration with K-pop band, BLACKPINK called Ice Cream. In the music video, she donned a typical 50s nautical stye. She wore a white and red striped crop top with tie-up straps. Selena's hair was styled in retro Hollywood hairdo while she also wore a white sailor's cap with a blue anchor design. She also had white gloves and gold earrings as accessories.

Selena Gomez kept her makeup simple but peppy. Her eyes were done up with winged eyeliners and a light pink tint. She sported a more natural look with a pop of hot pink lipstick. Take a look at her photo here:

Image credit: YouTube screengrab from Ice Cream music video

Kylie Jenner's nautical outfit

Just a week later, Kylie Jenner also put up a post dressed in a very similar outfit. She was clad in the same red and white striped crop top but her's had a big navy-blue bow in front. Like Selena, Kylie also donned a sailor's had with a gold anchor design. Her accessory was, however, a golden bracelet.

Much like Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner also styled her hair in a retro Hollywood curly hairdo. She went for a bold makeup look with smokey eyes and generous mascara. Kylie opted for dark red lips. The picture was shot for Kylie's summer makeup collection. Check out her photo here:

In other news, Selena Gomez recently released her latest single in collaboration with K-pop band, BLACKPINK. Ice Cream is the latter's second song from their second part of their three phases. The song was dropped on the internet on August 28 and grabbed quite a lot of attention with both fans of Selena and BLACKPINK highly praising their idols.

