Khloe Kardashian Spotted Enjoying Hike With Tristan Thompson Amid Patch-up Rumours

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been sparking reconciliation rumours for quite some time now. Only last week, Scott Disick had apparently confirmed that the ex-couple are seeing each other. On Wednesday, that is September 2, Khloe and Tristan were spotted enjoying a hike together. Despite them denying the rumours, it seems to add more fuel to fire that the celebs might actually be dating.

Khloe Kardashian goes for a hike with Tristan Thompson

On Wednesday this week, Khloe Kardashian was spotted taking a hike with Tristan Thompson. During their hike on Malibu Hills, the couple apparently kept close to each other. Also accompanying them on the hike was the Keeping Up With The Kardashian crew who followed the couple documenting their interaction for the show.

The 36-year-old Khloe Kardashian was twinning with Tristan Thompson, 29, during their hike. Both were clad in all-black outfits. However, Khloe sported a sports jacket with slacks sneakers and a black mask. Her hair was tied on top in a bun. Tristan, on the other hand, was clad in a black t-shirt, shorts, sneakers and a cap. Take a look at their pictures here:

Last week, Khloe Kardashian posted a picture of herself in a bikini and Scott Disick (the father of Kourtney Kardashian's kids) tagged Tristan saying he is a "lucky man". It seems from Scott's comment that the celebs might be back together. However, when a representative of Khloe was approached following Disick's comment by Dailymail.com, the person said "no comment". Take a look at Scott's comment:

Rumours about Khloe Kardashian's patch up with Tristan Thompson has been going on for a while now. The two stars were quarantining together and although they said it was for their daughter True, one might think there's more than what meets the eye. In a video clip from upcoming KUWTK season, Tristan can even be seen suggesting that Khloe and baby True move into this LA house while her place is getting renovated. Despite Khloe's declining the offer, it looked she was quite smitten with the NBA star.

However, even while the patch up rumours are afloat, a source close to Khloe Kardashian told Us Weekly that Khloe is looking for a fresh start with Tristan Thompson. However, although she feels that he has changed a lot, Khloe has fears that he may resort back to his previous ways. Khloe and Tristan started dating each other in 2016 but they split after the NBA star was spotted getting intimate with other women while the Kardashian was pregnant with his child. They rekindled their romance but broke up again in 2019 after Tristan was spotted kissing Kendall Jenner's ex-best friend, Jordyn Woods.

