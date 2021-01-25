Keira Knightley Expresses Discomfort Of Male Gaze, Explains Reason For No-nudity Clause

Hollywood actor Keira Knightley recently was part of the Chanel Connects podcast. She talked to the hosts, filmmaker Lulu Wang and writer-producer Diane Solway about her no-nudity clause after becoming a mother. Read on to know what she said about it and the discomfort she faces because of the male gaze.

Keira Knightley on male gaze

According to a report by Variety, the Begin Again actor Keira Knightley recently appeared on the Chanel Connects podcast and interacted with hosts Lulu Wang and Diane Solway. She spoke about her no-nudity clause in films after becoming a mother and stated that it was partly due to vanity. Knightley talked about feeling discomfort while shooting for intimate scenes and the cause of her discomfort being the male gaze. Talking about it, she stated that it is the male gaze, and if she wanted to make a story about the journey of motherhood and body acceptance, it should be with a female filmmaker.

Speaking further about her no-nudity clause, Keira shared that she doesn't have an absolute ban but she won't do it with men around. Explaining more, she said that she doesn't want to be a part of those horrible sex scenes where she is all greased up and everybody is grunting. She continued saying that she feels very uncomfortable trying to portray the male gaze and there are times when she refuses to do such scenes as she has had two children and would just rather not stand in front of a group of men naked.

Keira Knightley's movies

Keira Knightley is a British actor and her starring roles in films like Begin Again, The Imitation Game, Pride and Prejudice, Duchess and Colette have bagged her two British Academy Film Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, three British Independent Film Awards, and two Academy Awards. She is often referred to as the 'Queen of Period Pieces'. Keira rose to fame with the 2002 film Bend It Like Beckham for which she won the London Film Critics' Circle Award for Best Newcomer. She gained wider recognition at the age of 18 for playing Elizabeth Swann in the 2003 fantasy film Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, a role she reprised in subsequent films of the franchise. The actor would next be seen in Silent Night.

Image Credits: Keira Knightley officiall Instagram account

