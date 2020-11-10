Keira Knightley Opens Up About Gender Pay Gap & Objectification Of Women In Modern Era

In a recent interview with Stellar magazine, Keira Knightley opened up about the ‘complexities of being a woman in this modern age’ while reflecting on her upcoming movie. The British star will be appearing in a new movie named Misbehaviour which showcases the world of beauty pageants. The actor was asked how she related to the feminists depicted in the movie.

Keira Knightley opens up about the gender pay gap

She responded candidly and admitted that she agreed with the movement in the movie and is also aware of the problems faced by all the women in the modern era. She further discussed pay parity and pointed out that modelling and prostitution are some of the top jobs that allow women to earn more than men. She addressed the importance of 'looks' in today's world.

Moreover, the 35-year-old actor said that she read the script and totally agreed with the second-wave feminists who are protesting in the movie. She added that she goes on red carpets where she’s judged and marked out of 10 while having the camera rolled on her. That’s the kind of complexity of being a woman in the modern era, she said.

Further talking about the objectification of women, she said that the way women look is more important than what they have to say or what they think and that’s the world we live in today. Keira has always been vocal about the problems faced by women in society. Earlier in an interview with Net-A-Porter in March 2020, Keira was seen speaking about the double standards of society when it comes to judging women. She said that newspapers often make a woman feel guilty about doing well because that makes a man feel uncomfortable.

Keira Knightley is a British actor who is popular for her roles in movies like Bend It Like Beckham, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, Pride and Prejudice, The Duchess, Everest, and many more. Keira married her boyfriend and a musician James Righton in May 2013 and has two daughters- Edie and Delilah. Her upcoming movie Misbehaviour is centered around patriarchal systems, misogynistic attitudes and women pitying each other.

Image Source: A still from 'Misbehaviour'

