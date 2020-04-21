Actress Keira Knightley Reveals Her Hidden Talent During Live Session

Keira Knightley recently talked about her party trick. The actor is currently in self-quarantine because of the Coronavirus outbreak. The actor joined the live session for a social media event on World Health Day. After introducing herself, the actor talked about her party trick. Take a look at the British star's party trick.

Keira Knightley's party trick

She said in the live session that she made a little sign and was trying to think of something entertaining to do. She added that she could not think of anything, therefore, she talked about her party trick. In her party trick, she was seen showing off a rather unique ability to play a tune using only her teeth. The actor proceeded to tap out the instantly recognisable melody to the iconic Yesterday which is a 1965 hit by The Beatles. The actor also showed off the skill while appearing on a show in 2019 during her interview on The Graham Norton Show. Graham Norton and the guest of the show were also amazed by Keira Knightley's party trick. Speaking about her live session after her party trick, she thanked all the frontline workers and medical teams who are working hard.

Keira Knightley played Despacito with her teeth

After playing the popular song Yesterday, the actor also played Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head and Luis Fonsi’s Despacito. She also talked about how she learned the skill. She said that there was a boy in her school who went on a talent TV show and she saw him playing tunes of songs from his teeth. Keira Knightley was seven or eight years old during that time. She added that everybody in her school thought that was a cool trick. Keira said that not only she knows how to play tunes with her teeth but probably most of the people from her school know.

