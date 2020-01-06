Golden Globes 2020: Joaquin Phoenix's Acceptance Speech Cut-off By Network, Netizens Upset

Joaquin Phoenix's portrayal of Joker had mesmerised a majority of critics and audiences alike. Though the film was under a lot of controversy over the representation of gruesome violence in the film, it managed to earn over $1 billion at the global box office.

After various award ceremonies denying to recognise the work of Joker and Joaquin Phoenix, it was celebratory for Joaquin to get a nomination at a renowned award ceremony like Golden Globes. The actor won the award for Best Actor in a Drama Motion picture at Golden Globes 2020, but his acceptance speech was cut-off by music, prompting him to end the speech in a hurry.

Joaquin Phoenix's acceptance speech cut-off

Joaquin's critically acclaimed performance was celebrated even further tonight as he won the award for the Best Actor at the Golden Globes 2020 ceremony. The actor was seen in his usual awkward yet powerful form as he delivered a speech talking about issues as important as climate change. Firstly, he thanked the Hollywood Foreign Press for recognising and acknowledging the link between animal culture and climate change, admiring the step of Golden Globes only serving vegan food this year around.

His speech later ventured upon various aspects of filmmaking and acting. He stated to his fellow nominees that there is no competition as there cannot be the best actor. He expressed furthermore that awards are a thing which serves advertisements for the TV show.

He expressed that he is honoured to be nominated along with prominent names such as his fellow nominees. He then spoke about climate change and how it is affecting the world. He stated that people like Hollywood stars should take responsibility on themselves to make definitive changes in their lifestyle for the betterment of climate.

Joaquin was then interrupted as the music started to play loudly, forcing the actor to leave the stage. This has upset many netizens as Joaquin's speech was deemed to be an important one by them. Check out their reactions.

Joaquin Phoenix winning Best Actor for Joker and applauding the plant-based menu and speaking about climate change. How DARE the networks cut his speech!!! And HOW DARE they start playing music to cut him off. The music is playing for the planet. May we wake up. #GoldenGlobes — Allison M. Skywalker (@AlliCinema) January 6, 2020

So, the only person who got the “wrap it up” music was #JoaquinPhoenix for actually making a statement about rich people giving up luxuries to help our planet. Shame on the producers of the #GoldenGlobes for that move. — Demetria Johnson (@DemiJaNell) January 6, 2020

Here's to you #JoaquinPhoenix for a stellar performance & an equally stellar speech, very interesting how they tried to drown out his speech with music, as soon as he expressed ire at people for flying on private jets & asking them to do more than give “well wishes” to Australia pic.twitter.com/NPZ6UJkbmn — 𝕬𝖚𝖗𝖔𝖗𝖆 𝕭𝖔𝖗𝖊𝖆𝖑𝖎𝖘 (@PropitiousOn3) January 6, 2020

