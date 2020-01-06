The Debate
Golden Globes 2020: Joaquin Phoenix's Acceptance Speech Cut-off By Network, Netizens Upset

Hollywood News

Golden Globes 2020 was held on January 6 where Joaquin Pheonix took away the prestigious award for the Best Actor in a motion picture. Read below for more.

golden globes 2020

Joaquin Phoenix's portrayal of Joker had mesmerised a majority of critics and audiences alike. Though the film was under a lot of controversy over the representation of gruesome violence in the film, it managed to earn over $1 billion at the global box office.

After various award ceremonies denying to recognise the work of Joker and Joaquin Phoenix, it was celebratory for Joaquin to get a nomination at a renowned award ceremony like Golden Globes. The actor won the award for Best Actor in a Drama Motion picture at Golden Globes 2020, but his acceptance speech was cut-off by music, prompting him to end the speech in a hurry. 

Also read: Golden Globes 2020: Ricky Gervais' Monologue Pokes Fun At DiCaprio And Scorsese

Joaquin Phoenix's acceptance speech cut-off

Joaquin's critically acclaimed performance was celebrated even further tonight as he won the award for the Best Actor at the Golden Globes 2020 ceremony. The actor was seen in his usual awkward yet powerful form as he delivered a speech talking about issues as important as climate change. Firstly, he thanked the Hollywood Foreign Press for recognising and acknowledging the link between animal culture and climate change, admiring the step of Golden Globes only serving vegan food this year around. 

Also read: Parasite Director Bong Joon Ho Says, 'BTS Contributed To Korean Genre Popularity', Read

His speech later ventured upon various aspects of filmmaking and acting. He stated to his fellow nominees that there is no competition as there cannot be the best actor. He expressed furthermore that awards are a thing which serves advertisements for the TV show.

He expressed that he is honoured to be nominated along with prominent names such as his fellow nominees. He then spoke about climate change and how it is affecting the world. He stated that people like Hollywood stars should take responsibility on themselves to make definitive changes in their lifestyle for the betterment of climate.

Joaquin was then interrupted as the music started to play loudly, forcing the actor to leave the stage. This has upset many netizens as Joaquin's speech was deemed to be an important one by them. Check out their reactions.

Also read: Golden Globes 2020: Joaquin Phoenix Wins 'Best Actor In A Motion Picture' Award

Also read: Jennifer Lopez Says That She Considered Stripping Before Her Career Took Off

Also read: 'Parasite' Named Best Picture By National Society Of Film Critics

 

 

 

