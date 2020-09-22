Kelly Clarkson Addresses Her Divorce With Brandon Blackstock, Says 'It's Hard But I Am Ok'

Singer Kelly Clarkson’s talk show is back with a bang after the COVID-19 shutdown. During the premiere of The Kelly Clarkson Show season 2 on Monday, September 21, the musician took a brief time to address her divorce with husband Brandon Blackstock. While sharing the personal update, Kelly assured fans that she is alright and both the former couple are concentrating on the upbringing their children.

ALSO READ| Kelly Clarkson Temporarily Takes Over Simon Cowell's Position On 'America's Got Talent'

Kelly Clarkson addresses her divorce

The host and singer began The Kelly Clarkson Show, by giving a warm welcome to her viewers, band members and crew. Addressing the ongoing pandemic, Kelly expressed being glad to be back at the show almost after six months. Talking about 2020, she said,

2020 has brought a lot of change also to my personal life. Definitely didn't see anything coming that came.

ALSO READ| Kelly Clarkson Slams Troll Who Claims Being On TV Is Why Her 'marriage Didn't Work'

The American Idol winner filed for divorce back in June, leaving all her fans shocked and devastated. Speaking of which, Kelly said that she is dealing with a rough patch in her life as it includes the future all her little kids. Stating that divorce is not easy, she said,

What I'm dealing with is hard because it involves more than just my heart. It involves a lot of little hearts. We have four kids. And divorce is never easy. And we're both from divorced families so we know the best thing here is to protect our children and their little hearts. But I am OK. I know a lot of you at home, unfortunately, have probably been through it, either as a kid or just as yourself in your own relationships. I feel you, and it is a bad connection to have with people.

ALSO READ| Kelly Clarkson Doesn’t Want To 'truly Open' About Her Divorce; Here's Why

Admitting that she is usually ‘very open’, but after carefully thinking Kelly has decided to stay tight-lipped about her divorce. She assured fans that she is absolutely fine and rather than speaking about the divorce, she would like to assimilate all her feelings and essay it in the form of music. Kelly added,

Probably won't go too far into my divorce because, you know, I'm a mama bear and my kids come first. My mom told me to start writing and that's actually how I get my feelings. So I probably won't speak about it too much, but you definitely will hear it musically probably, that's how I became a songwriter. Music has always been my outlet to help me get through difficult times and this year, I've been listening to a lot of music and I've also been writing a lot of music as well.

ALSO READ| Kelly Clarkson On Her 'dumpster' Life Post-divorce, Says 'Last Couple Of Months Were Hard'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.