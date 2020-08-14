Kelly Clarkson Slams Troll Who Claims Being On TV Is Why Her 'marriage Didn't Work'

Kelly Clarkson slammed an online troll who shamed her the singer for giving priority to work over other things. The troll had also claimed that the singer’s “marriage ended” because of her busy schedule. Kelly Clarkson took to her social media account and defended herself and explained how the claims were wrong.

Kelly Clarkson shuts trolls down

Kelly Clarkson's appearance on America's Got Talent in place of Simon Cowell on August 11 and 12 prompted a netizen to tweet, “now Kelly is taking Simon’s place..no wonder her marriage didn’t work..surprise she has time for kids..not the good old country girl we fell in love with..it’s all about Kelly being on TV.. and no one else..no tears for her but for her kids”.

In reply to this, Kelly wrote that she has a great work ethic and is a great mom. The singer also wrote that she stands up to help a friend whenever they ask for it, and all these things are, in fact, what country girls do. She further wrote that “this can’t be who you are deep down. I have more faith in your heart. Aim higher please”. Check out her tweet below.

Wow. Shaming a woman who has a great work ethic, is a great mom, and who steps up and fills in when a friends asks for a favor because that’s actually what “good old country girls” do.... this can’t be who you are deep down. I have more faith in your heart. Aim higher please ❤️ https://t.co/FrWtlqdMbY — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) August 13, 2020

Why was Kelly Clarkson on 'America's Got Talent'?

Simon Cowell broke his back while riding an electric bike on Saturday, August 8th. Kelly Clarkson filled in shoes of Simon as a guest judge for America’s Got Talent during the August 11th and 12th episodes. She had even given a shout out to the co-judges and had attached a photo of George Michael’s Faith song. She has tweeted, “Shout out to @SofiaVergara and @heidiklum. Have an amazing day ladies! It’s no Wham!, Heidi, but it’s close ha!”

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon's divorce

Kelly Clarkson made it to headlines earlier this year when she filed for a divorce with Brandon Blackstock with whom she had been married for seven years and has two kids. A source of US weekly had told the portal that Kelly Clarkson and her estranged husband had clashes on many levels.

The portal also reported that being in quarantine together “heightened their problems to the point of no return”. Further, the portal reported that though everyone thought Kelly and Brandon had the perfect marriage, things were different behind the scenes. US Weekly also reported that Brandon is very laid back while Kelly is pretty high strung.

Image credits: Kelly Clarkson Instagram

