Kelly Clarkson Doesn’t Want To 'truly Open' About Her Divorce; Here's Why

Kelly Clarkson has never been shy to talk about her career and life, but there is one issue that the singer is not being "truly open" about. In March 2020, Kelly Clarkson had filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock after being married to him for almost seven years. They have two children from the marriage and Brandon Blackstock has two kids from a previous marriage. Recently, Kelly Clarkson admitted that she does not want to talk in detail about her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. Read further ahead to know more.

Kelly Clarkson doesn’t want to 'truly open' about her divorce

Recently, while having a candid chat with the Los Angeles Times, Kelly Clarkson said that she is a very open person, but she is not going to be able to be truly open about this particular issue in certain aspects. She said this because it’s not just them but even their kids are involved in the matter. Kelly Clarkson said that she will definitely navigate a way to be honest and open about their divorce eventually, and it will probably happen organically, she assumes, like when someone says something in a conversation about the divorce, but it definitely wouldn’t be planned.

Kelly Clarkson told the same daily referring to her children and his older children, that there are a lot of little hearts involved in this issue. While people feel that “Oh my gosh, what a loss”, no one can imagine how it is to be in the epicentre of the storm. The 38-year-old said that it is a lot to process and deal with, just like a family. So because it’s not just her, she probably won’t go too deep with it.

She also mentioned that it is funny that she actually told her therapist that she has no idea how one goes through any kind of huge life-changing issue like a divorce that doesn’t have some kind of an outlet. She said that even from her childhood, her mother always told her that she had a problem expressing her emotions and all these things when she was young and that she should have started writing. Kelly Clarkson said that this is her expressing it, as she leaves it in the songs she writes and that’s usually her therapy.

